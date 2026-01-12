AFAS Information Specialist | Dutch | Utrecht
Woerden
Dutch, English
About this role
International company in the Utrecht area who specialize in supply chain of pharmaceutical goods to developing countries. As an Information Specialist, you will be part of the Centre of Excellence team. You are the expert on the IT system AFAS, which we use to manage HR and financial processes. You will translate business needs into functional solutions in AFAS and related systems.
- Prioritize and follow up on tickets (improvement requests, issues, and bugs).
- Coordinate and support release and upgrade activities.
- Act as supplier manager for AFAS and related system providers.
- Manage and further develop connections and integrations (APIs).
- Support decision-making and development related to DWH architecture.
- Optimize the existing environment and implement new modules and applications in consultation with business owners.
- Coordinate Jira boards and act as the point of contact for IT-related matters.
- Train and coach colleagues, and share knowledge on IT, ERP, DWH, and reporting.
- Proactively identify risks and opportunities and contribute ideas for innovative improvements.
- Bachelor's degree in (Business) Informatics or equivalent.
- At least 5 years of experience with AFAS, both in the Finance and HRM areas.
- Excellent communication skills, fluent in Dutch and English (spoken and written).
- Living in and authorized to work in the Netherlands.
