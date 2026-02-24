QRM Onboarding Specialist – Interim / Temporary

QRM Onboarding Specialist – Interim / Temporary

Posted on February 24, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on February 24, 2026

About this role

Are you a seasoned Quantitive Risk Management (QRM) expert ready for a high-impact assignment within a complex international banking environment? One of our financial clients is recruiting a QRM Onboarding Specialist who will contribute to data processing, onboarding and IRRBB-related modelling for a +600 billion balance sheet. This assignment is ideally suited for candidates with deep hands-on experience in QRM and strong analytical skills.

Important: More than 5 years experience with QRM is a hard requirement. No QRM experience? Then we cannot take your application into consideration.

You will work on a greenfield implementation of QRM data processing, ensuring correct mappings, transformations and cash flow generation. You will play a pivotal role in validating and optimizing contract data for regulatory and risk calculations. You’ll collaborate closely with IT as well as key business stakeholders such as BSM & Risk.

Team & Environment

You will join an ALM-focused environment with experts ranging from QRM modellers to IT developers. The Chapter QRM consists of over 30 professionals in a diverse, international setup.

Key Responsibilities

  • Define and document data requirements for IT regarding mappings and data ingestion.
  • Perform in-depth testing, including system-to-system alignment of cash flow outputs.
  • Maintain close alignment with stakeholders (IT, BSM, Risk, Change Management, Management).

Requirements

Must haves:

  • 5 years direct QRM configuration / data onboarding experience (mandatory);
  • Knowledge of financial market products and balance sheet modelling;
  • Capable of working with large data sets (e.g., SQL);
  • Strong helicopter view and ability to connect details to end results;
  • Clear communication skills in English; Dutch not required;
  • Pragmatic, detail-focused and delivery-oriented;
  • Proactive mindset with eagerness to learn.

Salary

8000 - 9000

This is an assignment for 1 year. We can offer a freelance contract with an hourly rate around € 95 including travel costs. If you are not a freelance, then we offer you a contract via Independent Recruiters with a salary between € 8000 en € 9000 gross per month based on fulltime.

  • Start: 2–3–2026 or earlier (from mid February, in consultation)
  • Duration: up to Feb 2027
  • Hours: 36–40 per week
  • Work language: English - no Dutch required
  • Hybrid: 2 office days per week (preferred: Tue/Wed or Tue/Thu; flexible in consultation)

How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Controller
Senior Interim QRM Configuration Specialist – IRRBB Data
Junior Accounting Representative | Noord-Holland
Payable Accountant (ESA) Noordwijk
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position