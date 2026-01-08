(Part-Time) Finance Operations Specialist | Dutch B1

HBO-level thinking and working capacity, preferably in finance or financial administration

Relevant experience in a financial or administrative role (experience in a project-based organization is a plus)

Affinity with technology and digital systems

Fluent English and Dutch at B1 level or higher

Residence within approximately 45 minutes of Eindhoven

Strong attention to detail and highly organized

We are looking for someone who is proactive, accurate, and comfortable working with numbers, systems, and processes. You are able to work independently, while also enjoying collaboration within a team environment.You bring:Please note that we are only considering candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and live near Eindhoven. We are not considering candidates who still need to relocate or have an unrealistic long-distance commute. Unfortunately, we do not offer visa sponsorship for this role.