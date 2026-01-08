(Part-Time) Finance Operations Specialist | Dutch B1
About this role
For our client, we are looking for a Finance Operations Specialist to support their Finance team. In this role, you will ensure that financial and project administration processes run smoothly and accurately. You will work hands-on with invoicing, accounts receivable and payable, and project administration, while also contributing to process improvements.You will be part of the Finance & IT team (8 colleagues) and work closely with Finance, the commercial back office, and project execution teams. Key responsibilities:
- Preparing and sending sales invoices
- Managing accounts receivable, including monitoring outstanding payments, sending reminders, and following up with customers
- Processing incoming invoices and preparing supplier payments
- Maintaining financial and project administration, including purchase, sales, and bank transactions
- Supporting internal improvements to financial and administrative processes
Requirements
We are looking for someone who is proactive, accurate, and comfortable working with numbers, systems, and processes. You are able to work independently, while also enjoying collaboration within a team environment.You bring:
- HBO-level thinking and working capacity, preferably in finance or financial administration
- Relevant experience in a financial or administrative role (experience in a project-based organization is a plus)
- Affinity with technology and digital systems
- Fluent English and Dutch at B1 level or higher
- Residence within approximately 45 minutes of Eindhoven
- Strong attention to detail and highly organized
- Experience in finance administration
- Comfortable handling financial and administrative tasks
- 24-32 hours per week availability
- Tech-savvy and confident working with digital tools and systems
- Proactive, self-starting, and eager to improve processes
- Able to work both independently and collaboratively
- Fluent in English, with a minimum of B1-level Dutch
The company
Our client is a dynamic, fast-growing global company with over two million daily users worldwide, including some of the world's most renowned brands. They have a team of over 100 employees operating across the globe.
Application Procedure
