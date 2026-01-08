Data entry employee - German speaking

Are you passionate about data? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, innovative environment? As a Data Associate, you'll play a vital role in shaping the future at Amazon. This isn't just a job, it's a chance to contribute to groundbreaking technology that impacts millions.

2730 € a month based on full time

1 year contract directly with the company

Full public transport reimbursement

Bike plan, 10% Amazon discount and pension scheme

Onsite - The Hague office, 2min from train station

Work on cutting edge projects

We're looking for a detail-oriented and analytical Data Associate who's fluent in both German and English. You'll be a crucial part of the team, so strong communication and collaboration skills are essential.

Fluency in German and English

Great analytical and problem-solving skills

Experience with various data types (text, speech, audio, image, video)

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

As a Data Associate German and English speaking, your day-to-day tasks will involve labeling and evaluating data to ensure high quality for Amazon's projects. You’ll be working with a variety of data types, from text and audio to images and video

Label data according to provided guidelines, using in-house tools

Maintain strict confidentiality and adhere to Amazon's data security policies

Analyze data, identify patterns, and propose solutions to improve data quality

Collaborate with team members to meet daily operational deliverables

Contribute to process improvement by identifying and suggesting solutions to operational issues

You will be working at, Amazon, a global leader in e-commerce and technology. Amazon is renowned for its innovative culture, fast-paced environment, and commitment to employee growth. You will be part of a team, contributing to significant projects.

Work for a global leader in technology and e-commerce

Be part of a large, diverse team working on innovative projects

Full-time or part-time position offering

Ready to become a Data Associate English and German speaking and help shape the future? Apply now and start your journey!

Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.