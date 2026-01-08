Data entry employee - German speaking

Posted on January 8, 2026
The Hague
Temporary
40
About this role

Are you passionate about data? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, innovative environment? As a Data Associate, you'll play a vital role in shaping the future at Amazon. This isn't just a job, it's a chance to contribute to groundbreaking technology that impacts millions.

what we offer
  • 2730 € a month based on full time
  • 1 year contract directly with the company
  • Full public transport reimbursement
  • Bike plan, 10% Amazon discount and pension scheme
  • Onsite - The Hague office, 2min from train station
  • Work on cutting edge projects
who are you

We're looking for a detail-oriented and analytical Data Associate who's fluent in both German and English. You'll be a crucial part of the team, so strong communication and collaboration skills are essential.

  • Fluency in German and English
  • Great analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Experience with various data types (text, speech, audio, image, video)
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
what will you do

As a Data Associate German and English speaking, your day-to-day tasks will involve labeling and evaluating data to ensure high quality for Amazon's projects. You’ll be working with a variety of data types, from text and audio to images and video

  • Label data according to provided guidelines, using in-house tools
  • Maintain strict confidentiality and adhere to Amazon's data security policies
  • Analyze data, identify patterns, and propose solutions to improve data quality
  • Collaborate with team members to meet daily operational deliverables
  • Contribute to process improvement by identifying and suggesting solutions to operational issues
where will you work

You will be working at, Amazon, a global leader in e-commerce and technology. Amazon is renowned for its innovative culture, fast-paced environment, and commitment to employee growth. You will be part of a team, contributing to significant projects.

  • Work for a global leader in technology and e-commerce
  • Be part of a large, diverse team working on innovative projects
  • Full-time or part-time position offering
job application

Ready to become a Data Associate English and German speaking and help shape the future? Apply now and start your journey!

Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.

