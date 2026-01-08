Data entry employee - German speaking
About this role
Are you passionate about data? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, innovative environment? As a Data Associate, you'll play a vital role in shaping the future at Amazon. This isn't just a job, it's a chance to contribute to groundbreaking technology that impacts millions.what we offer
- 2730 € a month based on full time
- 1 year contract directly with the company
- Full public transport reimbursement
- Bike plan, 10% Amazon discount and pension scheme
- Onsite - The Hague office, 2min from train station
- Work on cutting edge projects
We're looking for a detail-oriented and analytical Data Associate who's fluent in both German and English. You'll be a crucial part of the team, so strong communication and collaboration skills are essential.
- Fluency in German and English
- Great analytical and problem-solving skills
- Experience with various data types (text, speech, audio, image, video)
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
As a Data Associate German and English speaking, your day-to-day tasks will involve labeling and evaluating data to ensure high quality for Amazon's projects. You’ll be working with a variety of data types, from text and audio to images and video
- Label data according to provided guidelines, using in-house tools
- Maintain strict confidentiality and adhere to Amazon's data security policies
- Analyze data, identify patterns, and propose solutions to improve data quality
- Collaborate with team members to meet daily operational deliverables
- Contribute to process improvement by identifying and suggesting solutions to operational issues
You will be working at, Amazon, a global leader in e-commerce and technology. Amazon is renowned for its innovative culture, fast-paced environment, and commitment to employee growth. You will be part of a team, contributing to significant projects.
- Work for a global leader in technology and e-commerce
- Be part of a large, diverse team working on innovative projects
- Full-time or part-time position offering
Ready to become a Data Associate English and German speaking and help shape the future? Apply now and start your journey!Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.