Part-time Office Coordinator | English & Dutch

About this role
Are you a hands-on, service-minded professional who enjoys keeping an office running smoothly? For an international organization in Woerden, we are looking for an Office Coordinator to support the team three days per week. In this role, you will be the friendly first point of contact for staff and visitors and ensure everything in the office operates safely, efficiently, and comfortably.
You’ll handle a mix of administrative, facility, and hospitality tasks, including:
- Act as first point of contact for employees and visitors
- Monitor the office phone and route calls appropriately
- Represent the organization during building/facility meetings and liaise with the landlord and maintenance partners
- Coordinate building maintenance (cleaning, repairs, contractors)
- Report technical issues to relevant service providers
- Order and maintain office supplies, equipment, and furniture
- Support meeting and event setup, including catering and room rental
- Assist with mail handling and courier coordination
- Keep the office tidy and take care of small daily tasks, including cleaning coffee machines
- Maintain security access (key cards, troubleshooting, access rights)
- Lead and support BHV tasks, emergency preparedness, and evacuation procedures
- Provide holiday cover for colleagues when needed
Requirements
- At least 3 years of experience in a receptionist, office coordinator, or administrative role
- Fluent Dutch speaker (essential) and good command of English
- BHV certificate or strong knowledge/experience with BHV
- Organized, proactive, and able to multitask in a dynamic environment
- Comfortable speaking with external partners (e.g., landlord, maintenance)
- Skilled with MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Reliable, solution-oriented, and detail-focused
- Living in or very near Woerden and available to work on-site for 24 hours per week
- Eligible to work in the Netherlands
Salary
€2800-€3400 per month
The company
Our client brings together multiple private sector and non-governmental organizations that are among the most trusted names in supply chain management and international public health and development in the world. They have been recognized internationally for their work to save lives through stronger public health supply chains. They have also won several rewards regarding the supply chain and logistics sector.
