Sales Developer | Dutch
Posted on April 27, 2026
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted on April 27, 2026
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing international company and the exclusive B2B partner for Rituals. They specialize in distributing premium Rituals gift sets and carefully curated products to business clients across multiple markets, supporting companies that want to give meaningful, high-quality gifts.
To support continued growth, we are now looking for a Sales Developer, experienced in managing client relationships, strong in communications and a natural networker.
Key Responsibilities:
- Make business proposals for existing and new customers, using the maximal potential of the product portfolio and service range.
- Visit existing clients regularly and maintain an active contact / collaboration
- Directly approach new potential customers & partners by phone, mail, online meetings and visits
- Keep a thorough administration in Salesforce, with quotations and contacts made, as well as outcome reports
- Work closely with the order management and administration to ensure proper execution and continuous customer satisfaction
Who you are:
- You have excellent communication skills in both Dutch and English
- 1–3 years of experience in a similar role within the corporate gifting industry
- You love building and reactivating relationships with business clients
- KPI driven and able to perform well under pressure
- You hold a driving license and you are available/willing to travel to customers 4x week
What’s in it for you:
- 25 holiday days
- Pension plan
- Daily lunch at the office
- Company car
- A friendly, collaborative and international working environment with room for learning and professional development.
Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com
The post Sales Developer | Dutch appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
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