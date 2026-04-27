Sales Developer | Dutch

Our client is a fast-growing international company and the exclusive B2B partner for Rituals. They specialize in distributing premium Rituals gift sets and carefully curated products to business clients across multiple markets, supporting companies that want to give meaningful, high-quality gifts.

To support continued growth, we are now looking for a Sales Developer, experienced in managing client relationships, strong in communications and a natural networker.

Key Responsibilities:

Make business proposals for existing and new customers, using the maximal potential of the product portfolio and service range.

Visit existing clients regularly and maintain an active contact / collaboration

Directly approach new potential customers & partners by phone, mail, online meetings and visits

Keep a thorough administration in Salesforce, with quotations and contacts made, as well as outcome reports

Work closely with the order management and administration to ensure proper execution and continuous customer satisfaction

Who you are:

You have excellent communication skills in both Dutch and English

1–3 years of experience in a similar role within the corporate gifting industry

You love building and reactivating relationships with business clients

KPI driven and able to perform well under pressure

You hold a driving license and you are available/willing to travel to customers 4x week

What’s in it for you:

25 holiday days

Pension plan

Daily lunch at the office

Company car

A friendly, collaborative and international working environment with room for learning and professional development.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com



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