Quality Assurance Associate
Posted on May 12, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on May 12, 2026
About this role
As a Quality Assurance Associate, you will support QA activities related to SAP Master Data and artwork approval within a highly regulated pharmaceutical environment. You will work closely with different international departments to ensure quality standards and compliance are maintained.
Key responsibilities:
Key responsibilities:
- Review and approve SAP Master Data activities, including critical value verification and Bill of Materials.
- Review and approve artwork for medical products.
- Create and update operational SOPs and Work Instructions.
- Perform QA reviews and support QA related projects when required.
- Assist with investigations and data integrity activities.
- Ensure compliance with GMP and other regulatory standards.
- Identify, analyze, and help resolve quality or data-related issues.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams and provide guidance when needed.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Life Sciences or a related field.
- This position is also suitable as an entry-level opportunity for candidates with a Master's degree in Life Sciences, etc.
- Previous experience with GMP/pharmaceutical environments is preferred.
- Around 3 years of experience within QA, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, or medical device environments is an advantage.
- Strong attention to detail and an accurate working style.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and under pressure, as well as to work with technical information and quality documentation.
- Analytical and problem-solving mindset.
- Fluent in English.
Salary
€4780-€4780 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international character.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
ESTEC Test Centre & TEC Laboratories Quality Support Service
Human Resources Data Analyst (ESA/ESTEC)
Project Scheduler (ESA/ESTEC)
QMS Implementation and Audit Lead (ESA/ESTEC)
Data Analyst - Business Control Support