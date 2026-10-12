Transaction Review Lead

Transaction Review Lead

Posted on October 12, 2026
Bunq
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on October 12, 2026

About this role

At bunq, we’re on a mission to truly make life easy for our user. Part of that is keeping her safe: stopping criminals while making sure clean users are never held up, flagged, or offboarded for nothing. To lead this, we’re looking for a Transaction Review Lead to join our team.

As Transaction Review Lead, you’ll own bunq’s line against money laundering, terrorist financing, and sanctions evasion, across both Transaction Filtering Review and Transaction Monitoring Review. You’ll bring them together into one team, with 5 direct reports.

Take Ownership:

  • Simplifying from user’s Perspective: Redesign every Transaction Review process starting from what’s best for the user, as part of our zero-based Future of FinCrime redesign.

  • AI Where It Counts: Establish the real volumes first, then use AI and in-house models only where they make things faster or better for Eva, not automation for its own sake.

  • Risk Ownership: Own the quarterly risk assessment across both domains and close CAP items before they turn into compliance breaches.

  • One Team, One Rhythm: Unite TFR and TMR behind the same KPIs (CSAT, UE, Total Handle Time, Compliance breaches) with a clear weekly cadence, owners, and fast escalation of blockers.

  • Decisions That Hold Up: Make sure the rationale behind every investigation decision is documented to a standard that would survive a regulator’s review.

  • Coaching & Accountability: Give your team direct, constructive feedback and hold everyone accountable for delivering.

Requirements

  • You lead independently across multiple compliance domains, making quality, redesign, and escalation calls without waiting for supervision.

  • You have strong regulatory and compliance judgment at scale in TF/sanctions and transaction monitoring, where a wrong call has real regulatory consequences.

  • You spot risks early and close them before they become problems, and you can show us when you did.

  • You have an AI-native, process-simplification mindset: you rethink the process from Eva’s side first and go AI-led only when it clears a real business case.

  • Bonus: AML/sanctions plus transaction monitoring experience, or experience leading a team through a consolidation or restructure.

  • You’re an excellent communicator and speak English fluently.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

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