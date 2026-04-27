Ready to get shit done?



At bunq, we’re not just building a banking app — we’re redefining what financial freedom means, and making sure people across Europe (and beyond) truly experience it.

As Senior Director of User Engagement, you own the entire user journey from first touch to loyal, monthly active user. You’ll lead the teams responsible for activation, onboarding, retention, and CRM lifecycle management — turning awareness into long-term usage at scale.

This role is about ownership, impact, and execution. You’ll translate bunq’s mission into experiences that users feel from day one — and keep coming back for.

Take Ownership

You are accountable for turning interest into engagement and engagement into habit.

Own the full lifecycle: from first interaction to monthly active user

Lead and scale the Engagement function, including activation, onboarding, retention, and lifecycle initiatives

Set the vision, strategy, and execution roadmap for how users experience bunq globally

Drive onboarding & activation

Getting started with bunq should feel effortless — and irresistible.

Design and continuously optimize onboarding flows that convert new users into active users

Identify friction points and remove them using data, experimentation, and product thinking

Design flows to drive the first key activation milestone (e.g., first deposit, tap, goal setup) to foster early retention.

Improve retention through timely, relevant communications

The right message at the right time can turn a one-time user into a daily habit.

Build and optimize multi-channel lifecycle communications across email, push, and in-app to drive engagement and retention

Create triggered journeys for key moments (activation nudges, feature adoption, drop-off recovery, winback, plan upsell)

Continuously test and iterate messaging, timing, and targeting using experimentation and data insights

Grow monthly active users (MAU)

Keep users engaged with the product to drive long-term value and retention.