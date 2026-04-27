Senior Director of User Engagement
About this role
Ready to get shit done?
At bunq, we’re not just building a banking app — we’re redefining what financial freedom means, and making sure people across Europe (and beyond) truly experience it.
As Senior Director of User Engagement, you own the entire user journey from first touch to loyal, monthly active user. You’ll lead the teams responsible for activation, onboarding, retention, and CRM lifecycle management — turning awareness into long-term usage at scale.
This role is about ownership, impact, and execution. You’ll translate bunq’s mission into experiences that users feel from day one — and keep coming back for.
Take Ownership
You are accountable for turning interest into engagement and engagement into habit.
Own the full lifecycle: from first interaction to monthly active user
Lead and scale the Engagement function, including activation, onboarding, retention, and lifecycle initiatives
Set the vision, strategy, and execution roadmap for how users experience bunq globally
Drive onboarding & activation
Getting started with bunq should feel effortless — and irresistible.
Design and continuously optimize onboarding flows that convert new users into active users
Identify friction points and remove them using data, experimentation, and product thinking
Design flows to drive the first key activation milestone (e.g., first deposit, tap, goal setup) to foster early retention.
Improve retention through timely, relevant communications
The right message at the right time can turn a one-time user into a daily habit.
Build and optimize multi-channel lifecycle communications across email, push, and in-app to drive engagement and retention
Create triggered journeys for key moments (activation nudges, feature adoption, drop-off recovery, winback, plan upsell)
Continuously test and iterate messaging, timing, and targeting using experimentation and data insights
Grow monthly active users (MAU)
Keep users engaged with the product to drive long-term value and retention.
Identify and implement strategies to increase product usage, frequency, and depth of engagement (e.g., using more features, higher transaction volume)
Develop and execute upsell/cross-sell campaigns to move MAUs to higher-value plans, increasing LTV
Leverage data and product insights to minimize churn and maximize customer retention
Requirements
Proven experience owning user lifecycle, activation, retention, or growth at scale
Strong product mindset with a data-driven approach to decision-making
Expertise in cross-functional leadership, effectively partnering with Product, Marketing, Design, and Compliance teams to deliver results
A track record of owning and exceeding major business metrics (e.g., DAU/MAU, LTV, Churn Rate) and being fully accountable for outcomes.
A commitment to continuously raising the bar for team performance, product quality, and overall user experience.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Join forces with great colleagues across the globe to revolutionize banking
🌟 Make lasting impact by working on complex & exciting challenges
🎯 Profit sharing based on the impact you make and bunq's performance
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1,500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports for your wellbeing
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style