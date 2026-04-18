Head of SEO & Organic Growth
About this role
bunq has a discovery problem. When someone searches for a smarter way to manage their money, we're not always the default answer. Your job is to change that permanently. By building a self-improving organic growth engine centered on bunq.com and tricount.com that turns search (Google and AI) into our most powerful acquisition channel.
This is not a traditional SEO role. There is no playbook. You're building the system itself.
Take Ownership
As our Head of SEO & Organic Growth, you are the architect of our website growth. You will:
Build a closed-loop growth engine that connects technical SEO, AI-driven content, paid signals, and conversion into one unified system — every user interaction feeds back in and makes it smarter.
Own a multi-horizon strategy: fix the foundations in 30 days, build scalable systems (PSEO, AI content pipelines, localisation engine) in 90 days, and dominate non-brand and AI search in 12 months.
Replace manual work with AI agents and automation — your leverage is architecture, not effort. You 10x output by building better systems, not by working more hours.
Own the experimentation loop that connects every landing experience to conversion, feeding continuous improvement back into the engine.
Requirements
You've built organic growth systems from scratch — not just managed them. You know what a compounding flywheel looks like in practice.
You think in systems, not channels. You connect technical SEO, content, paid signals, and conversion into one coherent engine — and you stay focused on the website, not the broader marketing mix.
You're technically deep enough to get hands-on with structured data, site architecture, and AI search readiness — and strategic enough to own the multi-year roadmap.
You use AI to scale your work: PSEO pipelines, agent workflows, and automated content systems are already part of how you operate.
You reject old playbooks and constantly seek new ways to drive growth, with a deep understanding of how AI is transforming organic discovery.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.