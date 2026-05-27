Junior Product Analyst - zzp/temp
About this role
Are you passionate about leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize customer experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment where your analytical skills can directly shape innovative products? Our client, a leading telecom provider, is seeking a bright and motivated Junior Product Analyst to join their dedicated AI Initiatives team. In this pivotal role, you will be instrumental in bridging the gap between business needs and technical solutions, contributing to the development and delivery of AI-powered products that enhance customer journeys. You'll work hand-in-hand with talented UX designers, data scientists, engineers, and more, transforming ideas into tangible improvements. This is a hands-on opportunity with a clear growth trajectory, offering immediate impact and the chance to develop into a key product leader. If you're eager to dive into the world of AI and drive meaningful change, weapply now and become a driving force in shaping the future of digital services!
What you'll do:
- Analyze business needs and translate them into actionable requirements for AI-powered products;
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (UX, data, engineering) to shape solution designs;
- Support the development and execution of AI initiatives, including backlog item documentation;
- Focus on measurable outcomes, customer value, and business impact in all product-related activities;
- Contribute to the delivery of AI-powered products that enhance customer experiences.
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Requirements
What do you bring:
- Strong analytical skills and a data-driven mindset;
- Willingness to learn and step outside their comfort zone;
- Ability to analyze business needs and shape solution designs;
- Experience or strong interest in AI and its applications;
- Collaborative approach to working within cross-functional teams.
Salary
This is an interim position that starts 1st of July, offering a full-time engagement of 40 hours per week. The role offers a competitive maximum rate of € 90 euros per hour for freelance/zzp or a salary between € 5.500 to €6.500 gross on the basis of 40 hours based on your experience.This role is open to both temp contract and freelancers/zzp. This is a hybrid role that requires you to be in the Amsterdam office a few days a week.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.