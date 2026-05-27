Junior Product Analyst - zzp/temp

6000 - 7000

This is an interim position that starts 1st of July, offering a full-time engagement of 40 hours per week. The role offers a competitive maximum rate of € 90 euros per hour for freelance/zzp or a salary between € 5.500 to €6.500 gross on the basis of 40 hours based on your experience.This role is open to both temp contract and freelancers/zzp. This is a hybrid role that requires you to be in the Amsterdam office a few days a week.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.