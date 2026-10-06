Senior Associate Contracts & Pricing | Pharmaceutical industry

Acting as a main point of contact for international affiliates regarding contracts and pricing processes;

Supporting colleagues with operational questions, issues and requests and helping them find the right solution;

Making sure contract and pricing information is correctly processed and set up in the relevant systems;

Working closely with departments such as Finance, Accounting, Commercial, Supply Chain and Operations;

Supporting governance and ensuring procedures, documentation and controls are followed correctly;

Helping maintain accurate and audit-ready processes;

Analysing processes and identifying opportunities to improve efficiency, consistency and compliance;

Supporting process changes, system improvements and international projects;

Creating and maintaining process documentation, procedures, training materials and Quick Reference Guides;

Providing training and guidance to business users;

Analysing operational data and using your findings to support business decisions;

Sharing best practices across countries and teams.

As Senior Associate Contracts & Pricing, you will act as an important link between different departments and international affiliates. When local teams negotiate contracts and prices, you help make sure these agreements are correctly translated into systems and processes. This is. Instead, you will be the operational expert and advisor who makes sure contracts and pricing processes are followed correctly and lead to the expected results in areas such as orders, payments and revenue recognition. Your responsibilities will include:You will work extensively with, a solution integrated with SAP that supports pricing and contract-related processes. Previous Vistex experience is not required, but you should be comfortable working with business systems and able to learn new tools quickly.