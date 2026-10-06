Senior Associate Contracts & Pricing | Pharmaceutical industry

Senior Associate Contracts & Pricing | Pharmaceutical industry

Posted on October 6, 2026
Undutchables
Breda
English
Posted on October 6, 2026

About this role

As Senior Associate Contracts & Pricing, you will act as an important link between different departments and international affiliates. When local teams negotiate contracts and prices, you help make sure these agreements are correctly translated into systems and processes. This is not a role in which you will draft or negotiate contracts yourself. Instead, you will be the operational expert and advisor who makes sure contracts and pricing processes are followed correctly and lead to the expected results in areas such as orders, payments and revenue recognition. Your responsibilities will include:
  • Acting as a main point of contact for international affiliates regarding contracts and pricing processes;
  • Supporting colleagues with operational questions, issues and requests and helping them find the right solution;
  • Making sure contract and pricing information is correctly processed and set up in the relevant systems;
  • Working closely with departments such as Finance, Accounting, Commercial, Supply Chain and Operations;
  • Supporting governance and ensuring procedures, documentation and controls are followed correctly;
  • Helping maintain accurate and audit-ready processes;
  • Analysing processes and identifying opportunities to improve efficiency, consistency and compliance;
  • Supporting process changes, system improvements and international projects;
  • Creating and maintaining process documentation, procedures, training materials and Quick Reference Guides;
  • Providing training and guidance to business users;
  • Analysing operational data and using your findings to support business decisions;
  • Sharing best practices across countries and teams.
You will work extensively with SAP and Vistex, a solution integrated with SAP that supports pricing and contract-related processes. Previous Vistex experience is not required, but you should be comfortable working with business systems and able to learn new tools quickly.

Requirements

For this position, we are looking for someone who enjoys working in a structured international organization and is comfortable taking responsibility for their own work. You learn quickly, ask the right questions and don't simply work based on assumptions.You bring:
  • A Bachelor's/Master's degree with at least 2 years of relevant professional experience, or an Associate's degree with at least 5 years of relevant experience;
  • Experience within a corporate, preferably multinational, organization;
  • Relevant experience within areas such as contracts & pricing, finance, business administration, commercial operations or Order to Cash;
  • Experience working with multiple stakeholders across departments such as Finance, Commercial, Supply Chain and Operations;
  • Good understanding of business processes and preferably financial/accounting processes;
  • Experience with SAP is strongly preferred;
  • Strong Excel and PowerPoint skills and experience working with reporting tools;
  • Fluent English communication skills.
  • Experience within the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry is an advantage. Experience from another highly structured and regulated environment, such as medical devices or food, can also be relevant.
  • Experience with Vistex and/or Tableau is considered a plus, but is not required.

Salary

€4500-€4600 per month

The company

Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines. The Breda site plays a crucial role in the supply chain, handling labeling, storage, and global distribution to over 75 countries. Employees work in supply chain management, engineering, clinical research, marketing, and sales. The company culture is fast-paced, diverse, and international, with a strong focus on innovation and collaboration.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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