Financial Controller

Financial Controller

Posted on September 30, 2026
Undutchables
Nijmegen
Dutch, English
Posted on September 30, 2026

About this role

As Financial Controller, you are a key member of the Finance team and the right hand of the CFO. You make sure the financial administration and reporting are accurate and reliable, and you help build a Finance function that can grow with the company.
Your main tasks:
  • Advising the CFO on financial, accounting and control matters
  • Coordinating month-end and year-end closing, including reconciliations
  • Preparing financial reports, analyses and management information
  • Improving financial processes and internal controls, including the ERP and reporting environment
  • Supporting budgeting, forecasting and audits
  • Overseeing cost control and accounts payable

Requirements

Requirements
  • At least 4 years of experience in financial control specifically, preferably in a Dutch organization
  • A bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Economics or similar
  • Solid knowledge of financial reporting, reconciliations and internal controls
  • Fluent in English; Dutch is a strong plus
  • Accurate, analytical and proactive, and able to explain numbers clearly to non-finance colleagues

Salary

€5500-€6500 per month

The company

Our client is an independent IT systems integrator. They help Managed Service Providers around the world build reliable and sustainable IT infrastructures. They are part of an international group, have customers in many countries, and work in a multicultural team. It's a fast-growing company where people work hard and enjoy what they do.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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