Financial Controller | Dutch | Nijmegen

Our client is an international company specializing in centralized procurement and global standardization of IT infrastructure. Finance is central to growth, control and decision-making. Our client is therefore looking for a Financial Controller who combines accuracy and structure with strong analytical insight, and who can help strengthen the financial foundation of the growing international organisation.



As Financial Controller, you will be a key member of the Finance team and a trusted partner to the CFO. You are responsible for the quality, reliability and integrity of the financial administration and reporting and for further strengthening the financial control framework. You will combine strong technical accounting expertise with a pragmatic, hands-on approach. Working closely with the Assistant Controller, Business Controller and Finance team, you will strengthen processes, develop the team and help build a scalable Finance function that supports the continued growth of the organisation.



Your key responsibilities will include:



Supporting the CFO on financial, accounting, control and governance matters and proactively escalating material financial risks.



Managing and continuously improving financial control processes, accounting procedures and internal controls



Preparing accurate periodic financial reports, analyses and management information - Coordinating month-end and year-end closing activities, including reconciliations and supporting documentation



Monitoring financial performance, investigating variances and translating financial data into clear, actionable business insights



Contributing to budgeting, forecasting and financial planning processes



Overseeing cost control, accounts payable and other critical finance workflows - Preparing audit files, supporting internal and external audits, and ensuring that financial documentation is complete, accurate and well organized



Identifying opportunities to simplify, standardise and automate financial processes, including further development of our ERP and reporting environment.



Ensuring compliance with accounting policies and contributing to continuous improvement across the Finance function



Partnering with colleagues across the organisation to provide financial guidance and strengthen financial awareness





You have at least four years of relevant experience in financial control, accounting, or a comparable finance position, preferably within a Dutch organisation



You hold a bachelor's degree in finance, Accounting, Business Economics or a related field, or have equivalent professional experience



You have a solid understanding of financial reporting, accounting principles, reconciliations and internal control processes



You are fluent in English; proficiency in Dutch is a strong advantage



You work accurately and methodically, think analytically, and remain effective under deadlines



You can turn financial data into practical insights and communicate your conclusions clearly to different stakeholders



You take ownership, ask thoughtful questions, and proactively identify opportunities for improvement



You handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism - You thrive in an international, fast-growing, and hands-on working environment

