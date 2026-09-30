Financial Controller | Dutch | Nijmegen
About this role
Our client is an international company specializing in centralized procurement and global standardization of IT infrastructure. Finance is central to growth, control and decision-making. Our client is therefore looking for a Financial Controller who combines accuracy and structure with strong analytical insight, and who can help strengthen the financial foundation of the growing international organisation.
As Financial Controller, you will be a key member of the Finance team and a trusted partner to the CFO. You are responsible for the quality, reliability and integrity of the financial administration and reporting and for further strengthening the financial control framework. You will combine strong technical accounting expertise with a pragmatic, hands-on approach. Working closely with the Assistant Controller, Business Controller and Finance team, you will strengthen processes, develop the team and help build a scalable Finance function that supports the continued growth of the organisation.
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Supporting the CFO on financial, accounting, control and governance matters and proactively escalating material financial risks.
- Managing and continuously improving financial control processes, accounting procedures and internal controls
- Preparing accurate periodic financial reports, analyses and management information - Coordinating month-end and year-end closing activities, including reconciliations and supporting documentation
- Monitoring financial performance, investigating variances and translating financial data into clear, actionable business insights
- Contributing to budgeting, forecasting and financial planning processes
- Overseeing cost control, accounts payable and other critical finance workflows - Preparing audit files, supporting internal and external audits, and ensuring that financial documentation is complete, accurate and well organized
- Identifying opportunities to simplify, standardise and automate financial processes, including further development of our ERP and reporting environment.
- Ensuring compliance with accounting policies and contributing to continuous improvement across the Finance function
- Partnering with colleagues across the organisation to provide financial guidance and strengthen financial awareness
- You have at least four years of relevant experience in financial control, accounting, or a comparable finance position, preferably within a Dutch organisation
- You hold a bachelor's degree in finance, Accounting, Business Economics or a related field, or have equivalent professional experience
- You have a solid understanding of financial reporting, accounting principles, reconciliations and internal control processes
- You are fluent in English; proficiency in Dutch is a strong advantage
- You work accurately and methodically, think analytically, and remain effective under deadlines
- You can turn financial data into practical insights and communicate your conclusions clearly to different stakeholders
- You take ownership, ask thoughtful questions, and proactively identify opportunities for improvement
- You handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism - You thrive in an international, fast-growing, and hands-on working environment
- A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance
- A permanent contract from the start
- An attractive pension plan: the premium percentage for the pension plan is 15%, and the employee/employer split is 50/50
- International feel in a multicultural team across several countries
- An exciting workplace that includes, among other perks, a company gym, a free weekly group professional trainer on site, and an attractive company lunch plan
- The opportunity to help shape and grow an international ITAD business
- A highly entrepreneurial environment with a lot of ownership and freedom