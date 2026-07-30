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Record number of Dutch homes expected to be sold this year, says ING

Record number of Dutch homes expected to be sold this year, says ING

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By Simone Jacobs

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An ING report has predicted that a record number of homes in the Netherlands will be sold in 2026, while house prices will see a smaller increase due to rising supply, higher mortgage rates, and growing negativity in the Dutch housing market. 

Supply of homes on Dutch housing market continues to grow

In the second quarter of 2026, there were 9 percent more homes for sale in the Netherlands than during the same period a year earlier. One in six of these homes were previously rental properties, according to ING. Landlords are still offloading their properties, primarily due to the Affordable Rent Act introduced in 2024.

Because there are more houses on the market, the number of sales is also increasing as homeowners see more opportunities, are more likely to purchase another property and then sell their current home. This is the reason the Dutch bank believes that 2026 will see the highest level of home sales.

ING estimates that 245.000 houses will be sold in 2026, surpassing the record high of 242.000 measured in 2017. It is also expected that next year will see a slight drop, as rental property sales slow.

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Dutch housing prices still rising, but slower

Even though potential homebuyers have more options with so many homes available, the Netherlands still has a tight housing market. The average house stays on the market for around four weeks before being sold.

This means there is still competition among buyers, which continues to push prices higher. Incomes are also still growing - though this is slowing somewhat - which puts further pressure on housing prices. 

However, there are also factors acting against rising prices, such as higher mortgage interest rates and declining sentiment among homebuyers. Dutch residents can borrow a lot less than before, which means they have a lower budget for buying a house. Consumers are also feeling less confident about the state of the housing market, making them more likely to bid cautiously.

Overall, ING expects housing prices to be 3 percent higher in 2026 compared to last year - significantly lower than the 9-percentage-point increase seen in 2025. Furthermore, the Dutch bank estimates that housing prices will only increase by 1,5 percent next year. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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