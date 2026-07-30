Record number of Dutch homes expected to be sold this year, says ING

An ING report has predicted that a record number of homes in the Netherlands will be sold in 2026, while house prices will see a smaller increase due to rising supply, higher mortgage rates, and growing negativity in the Dutch housing market.

Supply of homes on Dutch housing market continues to grow

In the second quarter of 2026, there were 9 percent more homes for sale in the Netherlands than during the same period a year earlier. One in six of these homes were previously rental properties, according to ING. Landlords are still offloading their properties, primarily due to the Affordable Rent Act introduced in 2024.

Because there are more houses on the market, the number of sales is also increasing as homeowners see more opportunities, are more likely to purchase another property and then sell their current home. This is the reason the Dutch bank believes that 2026 will see the highest level of home sales.

ING estimates that 245.000 houses will be sold in 2026, surpassing the record high of 242.000 measured in 2017. It is also expected that next year will see a slight drop, as rental property sales slow.