Dutch rental market shrinks as home sell-off reaches new heights

The number of rental properties in the Netherlands being sold off by landlords is continuing to rise, according to new figures from the Land Registry. While this creates opportunities for first-time homebuyers, it’s also putting even more pressure on the rental market.

Landlords continuing mass sell-off of rental properties in the Netherlands

Kadaster, the Dutch land registration office, reported last month that there was a sharp increase in the number of homes sold in the third quarter of 2025. 62.582 homes were sold between July and September this year, the highest number in a single quarter since early 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic led to an upsurge in property sales.

It was speculated at the time that landlord sell-offs were driving this increase, something that has now been confirmed with new figures from Kadaster that show that private landlords and investors sold far more homes than they bought in the third quarter of 2025.

Private landlords sold 15.800 homes between July and September, an increase of 37% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, they bought nearly 6.000 homes, meaning that sell-offs are outpacing purchases at a rate of nearly three to one. “Every quarter, more homes are sold than the year before,” housing market expert Matthieu Zuidema of the Land Registry told NU.nl.