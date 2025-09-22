More internationals in the Netherlands buy homes as rental supply declines

The Dutch association of real estate agents NVM has reported that the number of internationals buying houses in the Netherlands has doubled in the last five years as finding a rental home becomes more difficult. While there has been an uptick in international homebuyers, the organisation emphasises that they still have a limited effect on the Dutch housing market.

Rent troubles force internationals to buy houses in the Netherlands

The number of homes sold to internationals has doubled from 0,8 percent in 2020 to 1,6 percent in the first half of 2025. However, it is important to note that this is also a slight decline compared with 2024, when expats accounted for 1,8 percent of homebuying, possibly due to the drop in skilled labour migration.

According to NVM, internationals are buying more often than renting due to the high costs and limited availability of rental properties. In fact, 60 percent of real estate agents have interacted with internationals who originally planned to rent but turned to buying when they struggled to find a rental home.

How long an expat decides to stay in the Netherlands also plays a role. Those living in the Netherlands for longer than three years are more likely to buy. Additionally, if the 30 percent tax ruling applies, allowing them to receive 30 percent of their salaries tax-free and therefore get a larger mortgage, purchasing a home is often more attractive than renting.