Order & Logistics Operations Coordinator

Order & Logistics Operations Coordinator

Posted on March 24, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on March 24, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As an order & logistics operations coordinator, you play a vital role in ensuring smooth operations across Northern Europe. You’ll act as the bridge between sales, supply chain, logistics, and customers, ensuring orders are executed efficiently from contract to delivery. This position offers a dynamic environment where you’ll tackle daily challenges, optimize processes, and contribute directly to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Manage and follow up on customer and purchase orders in SAP, including sales orders, credit/debit notes, and rebates, while coordinating with sales, planning, and technical teams.
  • Monitor daily stock movements, ensure accurate SAP postings, and support monthly stock closures and invoicing activities.
  • Review and control transport and logistics costs, address deviations, and initiate transport price requests in line with supplier guidelines.
  • Handle non-conformities, implement corrective actions, and collaborate with quality teams to meet safety and quality objectives.
  • Provide regular reporting on safety, operations, supplier performance, and costs, while supporting audits and customer visits.

What do we offer you

Joining our team means stepping into a dynamic, international environment where your professional growth and personal aspirations are at the forefront. We are committed to providing you with the tools, opportunities, and support to thrive in your role and beyond.

  • Monthly salary starting from €2,800, based on experience.
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • Full-time role, 36-40 hours per week.
  • Opportunities to enhance logistics and supply chain expertise.
  • Daily collaboration with diverse cultures and international teams.
  • Challenging and varied tasks with ongoing learning opportunities.

Job Requirements

We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented professional with a passion for logistics and international collaboration.

  • Fluent in English, with good Spanish proficiency.
  • Knowledge of French and/or Dutch is a strong asset.
  • Experience with SAP for order and stock management.
  • Skilled in cost control and process optimization.
  • Proactive, organized, and solution-oriented mindset.

About the company

Located in Rotterdam, our company is a multinational energy and chemical firm. We are committed to sustainable energy, green molecules, and decarbonization, driving innovation and environmental responsibility.

Our work environment is characterized by its international scope, offering continuous learning and professional growth. You'll engage with diverse cultures and languages, ensuring every day is unique and enriching. Join us to be part of a forward-thinking team dedicated to making a global impact.

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