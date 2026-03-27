Digital Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary
Posted on March 27, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on March 27, 2026
About this role
In this role, you will drive seasonal planning for sales, inventory, productivity, margin, and product conversion. You will also optimize in-season trade to deliver seasonal targets and maximize business outcomes.You will work closely with the Merchandising and Digital Platform teams and collaborate with key partners to ensure the right product is available, in the right quantity, at the right time. Using existing tools, you will analyze performance, assess risks and opportunities, drive tactical actions to achieve financial targets, and contribute to establishing new planning capabilities as the business evolves.You will also:
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities:
- Influence budgets and target setting based on demand trends, analytics, and business strategy.
- Leverage a wide range of reporting, data, and insights, turning complex information into actionable learnings that inform consumer needs and marketplace performance. Use these insights, combined with product strategy, to refine pre-season plans and strengthen in-season trade actions.
- Influence pre-season forecasts for key product classifications, translating these into style- and color-level plans that merge numerical data with strategic considerations. This involves a highly collaborative pre-season process with multiple cross-functional teams.
- Monitor trends and identify risks and opportunities, presenting findings clearly with recommended actions.
- Translate numerical data into clear, compelling messages through skilled storytelling. Engaging with a varied group of stakeholders in a complex direct-to-consumer business, you will guide decision-making with concise communications.
- Work at the core of the organization’s strategy to deliver the best digital experience to consumers, adapting flexibly to shifting priorities while managing multiple seasons and topics simultaneously.
- Lead weekly trading meetings for your business area, analyzing weekly sales, inventory, and experience KPIs. Summarize insights and create action plans to support digital financial goals.
Requirements
What You Bring:
You bring at least 4 years of experience in Retail Merchandising/Planning, including at least 1 year in an e-commerce environment. Strong verbal and written communication skills, collaboration with upstream and downstream functions, and engagement with senior business leaders are essential.
You bring at least 4 years of experience in Retail Merchandising/Planning, including at least 1 year in an e-commerce environment. Strong verbal and written communication skills, collaboration with upstream and downstream functions, and engagement with senior business leaders are essential.
- Bachelor’s, Master’s, or MBA degree in Merchandising, Inventory Management, Business Analytics, or a related field.
- Strong assortment planning experience with good understanding of financial, product, and supply planning; 1–2 years of digital retail experience is required. Business development or consulting experience is a plus.
- Highly advanced Excel skills and experience with top-down and bottom-up planning, analytics tools, and/or other data modeling applications.
- Strong problem-solving and critical thinking skills with the ability to go beyond prescribed solutions.
- Experience in coaching and developing junior team members.
- Proven track record leading projects with diverse cross-functional teams to drive change and innovation, overcoming obstacles to meet goals.
- Self-starter attitude with positive energy, proactiveness, and accountability; fast-paced, results-driven, and forward-thinking.
Salary
€4500-€5500 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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