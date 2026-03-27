Digital Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary

Influence budgets and target setting based on demand trends, analytics, and business strategy.

Leverage a wide range of reporting, data, and insights, turning complex information into actionable learnings that inform consumer needs and marketplace performance. Use these insights, combined with product strategy, to refine pre-season plans and strengthen in-season trade actions.

Influence pre-season forecasts for key product classifications, translating these into style- and color-level plans that merge numerical data with strategic considerations. This involves a highly collaborative pre-season process with multiple cross-functional teams.

Monitor trends and identify risks and opportunities, presenting findings clearly with recommended actions.

Translate numerical data into clear, compelling messages through skilled storytelling. Engaging with a varied group of stakeholders in a complex direct-to-consumer business, you will guide decision-making with concise communications.

Work at the core of the organization’s strategy to deliver the best digital experience to consumers, adapting flexibly to shifting priorities while managing multiple seasons and topics simultaneously.

Lead weekly trading meetings for your business area, analyzing weekly sales, inventory, and experience KPIs. Summarize insights and create action plans to support digital financial goals.

In this role, you will drive seasonal planning for sales, inventory, productivity, margin, and product conversion. You will also optimize in-season trade to deliver seasonal targets and maximize business outcomes.You will work closely with the Merchandising and Digital Platform teams and collaborate with key partners to ensure the right product is available, in the right quantity, at the right time. Using existing tools, you will analyze performance, assess risks and opportunities, drive tactical actions to achieve financial targets, and contribute to establishing new planning capabilities as the business evolves.You will also:Key Responsibilities: