Senior Business Planner

Senior Business Planner

Posted on March 25, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on March 25, 2026

About this role

In this role, you will play a critical part in shaping and executing data-driven planning strategies that ensure the right products reach the right customers at the right time. By combining analytical expertise with strong cross-functional collaboration, you will help drive accurate forecasting, optimize commercial performance, and support both short- and long-term business objectives. 
Key Responsibilities;
  • Manage end-to-end demand and supply planning processes to ensure efficient product distribution to customers
  • Leverage advanced forecasting and statistical analysis techniques to anticipate consumer demand and market trends
  • Develop detailed, category level demand plans that drive high forecast accuracy and support business profitability
  • Create and maintain short term forecasts by account and brand, incorporating replenishment data, customer insights, promotional activity, and marketing plans
  • Utilize data-driven methods to validate seasonal product assumptions and ensure robust planning outputs
  • Analyze demand streams and classify patterns to inform accurate forecasting models
  • Collaborate cross-functionally with Finance, Supply Chain, Merchandising, and Sales teams to align on operating plans and forecasts
  • Develop and manage end to end operating plans, optimizing sales, margin, inventory, and shipment targets
  • Monitor in-season performance against plans and proactively recommend adjustments to improve financial outcomes
  • Identify risks and opportunities early, providing clear, fact-based recommendations and mitigation strategies
  • Support planning cycles by integrating POS data, market assumptions, and sell-through analysis into forecasts
  • Deliver clear documentation, timely communication, and technical insights to support decision-making processes
  • Influence stakeholders through strong analytical storytelling and data-backed recommendations

Requirements

What You Bring:
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in demand planning, forecasting, or a related analytical role
  • Strong proficiency in statistical analysis, forecasting models, and data interpretation
  • Deep understanding of planning processes, financial drivers, and supply chain dynamics
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a data-driven mindset
  • Proven ability to collaborate and influence cross-functional teams in a matrix environment
  • Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to translate complex data into clear insights
  • Ability to manage multiple priorities while maintaining attention to detail
  • Proactive mindset with the ability to identify risks and opportunities and propose actionable solutions
  • High level of ownership, accountability, and commitment to delivering results

Salary

€4500-€5800 per month

The company

Our client is a big player in the retail space.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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