Senior Business Planner
Posted on March 25, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on March 25, 2026
About this role
In this role, you will play a critical part in shaping and executing data-driven planning strategies that ensure the right products reach the right customers at the right time. By combining analytical expertise with strong cross-functional collaboration, you will help drive accurate forecasting, optimize commercial performance, and support both short- and long-term business objectives.
Key Responsibilities;
Key Responsibilities;
- Manage end-to-end demand and supply planning processes to ensure efficient product distribution to customers
- Leverage advanced forecasting and statistical analysis techniques to anticipate consumer demand and market trends
- Develop detailed, category level demand plans that drive high forecast accuracy and support business profitability
- Create and maintain short term forecasts by account and brand, incorporating replenishment data, customer insights, promotional activity, and marketing plans
- Utilize data-driven methods to validate seasonal product assumptions and ensure robust planning outputs
- Analyze demand streams and classify patterns to inform accurate forecasting models
- Collaborate cross-functionally with Finance, Supply Chain, Merchandising, and Sales teams to align on operating plans and forecasts
- Develop and manage end to end operating plans, optimizing sales, margin, inventory, and shipment targets
- Monitor in-season performance against plans and proactively recommend adjustments to improve financial outcomes
- Identify risks and opportunities early, providing clear, fact-based recommendations and mitigation strategies
- Support planning cycles by integrating POS data, market assumptions, and sell-through analysis into forecasts
- Deliver clear documentation, timely communication, and technical insights to support decision-making processes
- Influence stakeholders through strong analytical storytelling and data-backed recommendations
Requirements
What You Bring:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in demand planning, forecasting, or a related analytical role
- Strong proficiency in statistical analysis, forecasting models, and data interpretation
- Deep understanding of planning processes, financial drivers, and supply chain dynamics
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a data-driven mindset
- Proven ability to collaborate and influence cross-functional teams in a matrix environment
- Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to translate complex data into clear insights
- Ability to manage multiple priorities while maintaining attention to detail
- Proactive mindset with the ability to identify risks and opportunities and propose actionable solutions
- High level of ownership, accountability, and commitment to delivering results
Salary
€4500-€5800 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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