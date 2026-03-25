Senior Business Planner

Manage end-to-end demand and supply planning processes to ensure efficient product distribution to customers

Leverage advanced forecasting and statistical analysis techniques to anticipate consumer demand and market trends

Develop detailed, category level demand plans that drive high forecast accuracy and support business profitability

Create and maintain short term forecasts by account and brand, incorporating replenishment data, customer insights, promotional activity, and marketing plans

Utilize data-driven methods to validate seasonal product assumptions and ensure robust planning outputs

Analyze demand streams and classify patterns to inform accurate forecasting models

Collaborate cross-functionally with Finance, Supply Chain, Merchandising, and Sales teams to align on operating plans and forecasts

Develop and manage end to end operating plans, optimizing sales, margin, inventory, and shipment targets

Monitor in-season performance against plans and proactively recommend adjustments to improve financial outcomes

Identify risks and opportunities early, providing clear, fact-based recommendations and mitigation strategies

Support planning cycles by integrating POS data, market assumptions, and sell-through analysis into forecasts

Deliver clear documentation, timely communication, and technical insights to support decision-making processes

Influence stakeholders through strong analytical storytelling and data-backed recommendations

In this role, you will play a critical part in shaping and executing data-driven planning strategies that ensure the right products reach the right customers at the right time. By combining analytical expertise with strong cross-functional collaboration, you will help drive accurate forecasting, optimize commercial performance, and support both short- and long-term business objectives.