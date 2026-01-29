All-round Logistics Assistant

As a logistics assistant working in 5 shifts, you will contribute to the efficient flow of goods in our modern hub in Bleiswijk. Your role involves handling packages, ensuring accuracy, and maintaining safety standards in a dynamic environment. With your flexibility and attention to detail, you’ll help keep our operations running smoothly while adapting to the challenges of a fast-paced logistics setting.

What You Will Do:

Sort and process packages: ensure a safe and efficient flow of goods daily.

Prepare products for dispatch: maintain accuracy to ensure timely deliveries.

Store returned items: place returns in the correct location within the Hub.

Scan products: handle this task manually with care, as details matter.

Operate an electric pallet truck: confidently navigate through the warehouse.

We are seeking a reliable and detail-oriented logistics professional.

MBO level education or equivalent relevant experience.