All-round Logistics Assistant
Posted on January 29, 2026
Bleiswijk
About this role
As a logistics assistant working in 5 shifts, you will contribute to the efficient flow of goods in our modern hub in Bleiswijk. Your role involves handling packages, ensuring accuracy, and maintaining safety standards in a dynamic environment. With your flexibility and attention to detail, you’ll help keep our operations running smoothly while adapting to the challenges of a fast-paced logistics setting.
What You Will Do:
- Sort and process packages: ensure a safe and efficient flow of goods daily.
- Prepare products for dispatch: maintain accuracy to ensure timely deliveries.
- Store returned items: place returns in the correct location within the Hub.
- Scan products: handle this task manually with care, as details matter.
- Operate an electric pallet truck: confidently navigate through the warehouse.
We are seeking a reliable and detail-oriented logistics professional.
MBO level education or equivalent relevant experience.
