Warehouse operative
Posted on January 18, 2026
Bleiswijk
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an warehouse operative, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics processes at our MultiClient Fulfillment Warehouse (MCFW) in Bleiswijk. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where teamwork and precision are key. With your flexible mindset and attention to detail, you ensure that orders are processed accurately, keeping our customers satisfied. Additionally, you’ll take on light administrative tasks and support various departments when needed.
What You Will Do:
- Inspecting: incoming goods to check for accuracy and quality.
- Picking and packing: collecting orders and carefully preparing them for shipment.
- Processing returns: handling returned orders and making them ready for reshipment.
- Administration: performing light administrative tasks, such as updating data in the system.
- Flexibility: supporting other departments or similar roles when required.
