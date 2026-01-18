What exactly are you going to do

As an warehouse operative, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics processes at our MultiClient Fulfillment Warehouse (MCFW) in Bleiswijk. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where teamwork and precision are key. With your flexible mindset and attention to detail, you ensure that orders are processed accurately, keeping our customers satisfied. Additionally, you’ll take on light administrative tasks and support various departments when needed.

What You Will Do: