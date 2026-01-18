Warehouse Worker 5 shifts system

Are you ready to step into a dynamic role where no two days are the same? As a warehouse worker in our 5‑shift system at our bustling hub in Bleiswijk, you’ll be at the core of our logistics operations. Working alongside a close‑knit team, you’ll ensure that packages are processed efficiently and safely, contributing to the seamless flow of goods. Your attention to detail, adaptability, and proactive mindset will be key in maintaining the high standards we’re known for.

We are looking for a precise and adaptable logistics professional who thrives in a dynamic environment.

About the company

Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a trusted player in the logistics sector, focusing on efficiency, quality, and safety. Our core values—collaboration, reliability, and development—are the foundation of everything we do.

What sets us apart is our attention to people. We invest in personal growth through training and foster a collegial atmosphere where everyone feels heard. Open communication and teamwork are central to our operations, making us a unique place to work.