Warehouse worker

What exactly are you going to do

As a Logistics Employee, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our daily logistics processes in the warehouse. You will work in a dynamic environment where accuracy, collaboration, and efficiency are key. Your role involves receiving, checking, storing, and preparing goods for shipment. In addition, you will work with logistics systems and scanners to support and optimize workflows. Flexibility and a structured approach are essential, as you will be working in a 5‑shift schedule.

What You Will Do:

Receive and check: accepting and inspecting incoming goods to ensure accuracy and quality standards.

Store and organize: efficiently placing goods in the warehouse according to established procedures.

Collect orders: picking and preparing orders for shipment using scanners or logistics systems.

Ensure safety: maintaining a safe, clean, and well‑organized work environment in line with current guidelines.

Communicate: working closely with colleagues and maintaining clear communication to achieve daily objectives.

Work in shifts: performing logistics tasks within a 5‑shift rotation, including evening, night, and weekend shifts.

At Unique, we apply the principle of equal pay; your employment conditions always align with those of colleagues who are directly employed by the client. This means that, in addition to the hourly wage, elements such as the number of vacation days, allowances, ADV compensation, and other salary components are also part of your employment conditions.