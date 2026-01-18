Warehouse worker
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Logistics Employee, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our daily logistics processes in the warehouse. You will work in a dynamic environment where accuracy, collaboration, and efficiency are key. Your role involves receiving, checking, storing, and preparing goods for shipment. In addition, you will work with logistics systems and scanners to support and optimize workflows. Flexibility and a structured approach are essential, as you will be working in a 5‑shift schedule.
What You Will Do:
- Receive and check: accepting and inspecting incoming goods to ensure accuracy and quality standards.
- Store and organize: efficiently placing goods in the warehouse according to established procedures.
- Collect orders: picking and preparing orders for shipment using scanners or logistics systems.
- Ensure safety: maintaining a safe, clean, and well‑organized work environment in line with current guidelines.
- Communicate: working closely with colleagues and maintaining clear communication to achieve daily objectives.
- Work in shifts: performing logistics tasks within a 5‑shift rotation, including evening, night, and weekend shifts.
At Unique, we apply the principle of equal pay; your employment conditions always align with those of colleagues who are directly employed by the client. This means that, in addition to the hourly wage, elements such as the number of vacation days, allowances, ADV compensation, and other salary components are also part of your employment conditions.
What do we offer you
We believe in creating a workplace where your efforts are valued and your development is supported. This is what we offer:
- An hourly wage between €17.33 and €18.77 gross.
- A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
- Availability of 32 to 40 hours per week.
- Shift allowances for evening, night, and weekend work (5‑shift system).
- Travel cost reimbursement based on distance and mode of transport.
- Internal training and opportunities for career growth within the organization.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a reliable, motivated, and detail‑oriented logistics professional.
- MBO‑level thinking and working ability; no specific diploma required.
- Experience with logistics systems or scanners is an advantage.
- Physically capable of performing warehouse duties.
- Flexible availability within a 5‑shift schedule.
This schedule runs continuously and is structured as follows:
2 × Morning shifts: 05:45 – 14:15
2 × Afternoon shifts: 13:45 – 22:15
1 × Day off
2 × Night shifts: 21:45 – 06:15
3 × Days off
- Responsible, dependable, and a strong work ethic.
- A Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG) must be obtained before employment.
About the company
Located in Bleiswijk, our company has established itself as a trusted name in the logistics sector. With a strong focus on efficiency, quality, and safety, we ensure seamless operations every day. Our core values—collaboration, reliability, and growth—define who we are and how we work.
What sets us apart is our commitment to our people. We invest in personal development through training programs and foster a supportive, team‑oriented environment where everyone feels valued. Open communication and teamwork are at the heart of everything we do.
Are you ready to join a company that values your growth and contributions?