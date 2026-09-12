Administrator | ENG

Administrator | ENG

Posted on September 12, 2026
Undutchables
Rotterdam
English
Posted on September 12, 2026

About this role

Please note that, in order to be considered for this role, candidates must be already based in the Rotterdam area and hold a valid work permit, as the client is unable to provide sponsorship

In this role you start with general administration and with time adding logistic administration responsibilities. As the Administrator you should be a flexible person with an administrative background, willing to coordinate general activities. For this role our client is looking for someone who has administrative skills, with an interest in logistics, as they are currently in the process of digitizing their administration.

Here are some examples of your daily tasks: 

Execution contracts: 
  • Issuing contracts as per instructions of trader and/or head of the department
  • Emission and continuous control of Letters of Credit or any other type 
  • of payment document 
  • Control purchase contract terms 
  • Receipt, control and dispatch of documentation 
  • Shipment advice 
  • Control of suppliers invoices 

 Logistics: 
  • Following up of loading and shipments 
  • Covering insurance of transport 
  • Making bookings with shipping companies
  • Passing on instructions to suppliers etc

General duties: 
  • Applying for samples 
  • Sending samples to our customers
  • Updating sailing list 
  • Updating list of executed contracts
  • Updating contract list  
  • Filing of executed contracts  

Requirements

  • Experience: 1–3 years of experience in Logistics or Administration, or a relevant educational degree in Supply Chain/Logistics/Administration.
  • Administrative Skills: Strong organizational skills with experience in contract administration and drafting documentation.
  • Languages: Fluency in English is required; conversational Dutch is a strong bonus.
  • Mindset: You are eager to learn, independent, and interested in how logistics connects to other parts of the organization.
  • Tech-Savvy: You have a genuine interest in digitizing administrative processes and improving efficiency through technology.

Salary: 2800-3200, based on professional experience and expertise.

Salary

€2800-€3200 per month

The company

Our client is a FMCG company, buying and selling mainly foods product from all-over of the world for shipment. Based in Rotterdam, they are searching for a new person to join their international team.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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