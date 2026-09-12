Administrator | ENG

Issuing contracts as per instructions of trader and/or head of the department

Emission and continuous control of Letters of Credit or any other type

of payment document

Control purchase contract terms

Receipt, control and dispatch of documentation

Shipment advice

Control of suppliers invoices

Following up of loading and shipments

Covering insurance of transport

Making bookings with shipping companies

Passing on instructions to suppliers etc

Applying for samples

Sending samples to our customers

Updating sailing list

Updating list of executed contracts

Updating contract list

Filing of executed contracts

In this role you start with general administration and with time adding logistic administration responsibilities. As the Administrator you should be a flexible person with an administrative background, willing to coordinate general activities. For this role our client is looking for someone who has administrative skills, with an interest in logistics, as they are currently in the process of digitizing their administration.Here are some examples of your daily tasks: