Sales Manager | Remote

Manage the existing customer portfolio, strengthen, and develop customer relationships

Conduct regular visits to potential customers across Europe to drive new customer acquisition and market development activities

Identify sector-relevant trade fairs, represent the company at these events at a senior level, and generate new business opportunities

Prepare competitor and market analyses, compile reports, and present them to management

Prepare quotations for order requests with the approval of the reporting manager

Coordinate and follow up on the operational processes of confirmed orders together with the Foreign Trade, Procurement, and Production departments

Actively contribute to business development processes by creating new commercial opportunities, business models, and partnerships

Research, evaluate, and implement new business areas that can generate potential beyond the company’s existing product portfolio

Develop, implement, and report new commercial projects aimed at increasing company profitability

Our client is a leading Turkish producer of paraffin and paraffin emulsions for a wide range of industrial applications. They are looking for a Sales Manager for Europe to manage and grow the European customer portfolio, drive new business, represent the company at trade fairs, and lead strategic market development.