Outside Sales | German or Dutch
Posted on March 20, 2026
Breukelen
Dutch, German
Posted on March 20, 2026
About this role
As an Outside Sales Representative, you will focus on introducing our clients’ technical solutions to both new and existing customers, primarily through proactive outreach across various industries. Your role will include the following responsibilities:
- Continuously strengthening your sales skills, along with your understanding of the products, market, and internal processes
- Driving revenue growth through both outbound and inbound activities, while meeting individual targets and overall company goals
- Managing your sales pipeline effectively and maintaining strong relationships within your assigned customer portfolio
- Applying different sales strategies to engage and expand within complex international organizations
- Collaborating with Sales, Management, and Business Development teams to support shared objectives
- Building a consistent track record of performance improvement and professional development
Requirements
This is what we're looking for:
- 3+ years of B2B sales experience in a relevant industry, such as industrial solutions, manufacturing, or comparable sectors
- Fluent (C2-level) in German or Dutch, and English
- HBO or WO educational level; a study within the industry is a plus
- Valid driver's licence and the availability to travel 20-40 % per month
Salary
€3500-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is an international organization focused on providing engineering solutions for their clients in the automotive, electronic and safety/hygienic sectors. Their European headquarters are steadily growing. Currently, they are looking to further strengthen the sales team to help expand their market share in the European market.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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