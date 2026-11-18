Our client is a well-established European automotive trading company with over two decades of experience supplying new cars and light commercial vehicles to dealerships, retailers, leasing and rental companies throughout Europe. They are now looking for a German-speaking Account Developer to join their office in Nieuw-Vennep and help grow their business across the DACH region.

In this role, you will focus on Germany, Austria and Switzerland, where the company already has a solid customer base and plenty of room for further growth. Most of your time will be spent on the phone: following up on introduction offers sent to dealers, traders and rental and leasing companies, understanding their needs, presenting the company and qualifying leads before handing them over to a senior sales colleague. Alongside this, you will help develop the company’s e-commerce, B2B and AI-driven marketing activities in the German-speaking markets.

This is an outbound sales-focused position for someone who enjoys the commercial hunt, is comfortable making the 30th call of the day just as much as the first, and wants to grow into a full sales role.

In this role, you will:

Proactively call (cold) leads in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to introduce the company and build new trading relationships

Identify the vehicle needs of dealers and traders, offer matching stock, and turn first contact into repeat business

Qualify leads and hand them over to the senior sales team

Follow up on inbound leads from the website and marketing channels quickly and professionally

Develop and extend e-commerce and B2B marketing activities in the DACH markets, including campaigns, mailings and platform presence

Prepare and send marketing communications to customers and prospects

Keep the CRM accurate and up to date with calls, contacts, needs and follow-ups

Track market trends, pricing movements and competitor activity, and share insights from the DACH market with the team

Support the wider team with database building and lead mapping for other international markets

Who we are looking for:

Fluent German and proficient English; Dutch and/or French is a plus

MBO+ or HBO level education, preferably in a commercial, marketing or economic field

You are energised by outbound sales and pick up the phone with confidence, even when you hear “no” before you get to “yes”

Commercially curious, with a feel for digital marketing and how it generates leads

Structured and disciplined in your follow-up

An affinity with cars and the automotive trade is a strong plus, as is an interest in AI developments

Proactive, results-driven and a team player

What our client offers:

Competitive salary with attractive performance-based bonuses

32 to 40 hours per week

A clear path to grow into a sales role as you build experience and results

Room to shape the role, with your ideas for campaigns and market approach welcomed

Close collaboration with experienced traders and marketing colleagues

An international team with an energetic, dynamic atmosphere, plus team drinks, company outings and a pool table

A modern, light-filled office within walking distance of Nieuw-Vennep station

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at alena@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who have a valid work permit for the Netherlands.

The post Account Developer DACH | German appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.