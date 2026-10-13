Senior Technical SEO Specialist - English
About this role
Our client is a leading specialist in organic search and AI visibility, helping ambitious brands grow their online presence through innovative, data-driven strategies. With a strong reputation for technical excellence and a global client portfolio, they partner with businesses to deliver measurable results across complex digital ecosystems.
They are currently seeking a Senior Technical SEO Specialist to join their team remotely from Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Germany, Denmark, Spain, United Kingdom, Greece, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Sweden or South Africa.
Job Profile for Senior Technical SEO Specialist
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Lead technical SEO audits, identifying and resolving complex issues relating to JavaScript rendering, site performance, Core Web Vitals, crawling and indexing
- Plan and deliver large-scale technical SEO projects, including website migrations, international SEO implementations and bespoke website builds
- Develop technical SEO strategies aligned with clients’ business objectives and measurable commercial outcomes
- Work closely with developers, product teams and client stakeholders to ensure technical recommendations are implemented effectively
- Advise clients on preparing their websites for AI-powered search experiences, including AI Overviews, LLM-based answer engines and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO)
- Investigate and recover from organic traffic drops, assess algorithm updates and translate their business impact into actionable recommendations
- Manage senior client relationships, presenting recommendations to C-level stakeholders and securing buy-in for technical SEO initiatives
- Mentor and support junior and mid-level colleagues, reviewing their work, providing constructive feedback and delivering training on advanced technical SEO topics
- Contribute to internal research and development initiatives, improving tools, templates, workflows and frameworks
- Explore AI and automation opportunities to improve technical analysis, quality assurance, monitoring and reporting
Candidate Profile for Senior Technical SEO Specialist
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- 5+ years of SEO experience, including client account management and delivery of technical SEO campaigns
- Strong expertise in technical SEO, including JavaScript rendering, Core Web Vitals, schema markup, website migrations, crawling and indexing
- Good understanding of algorithm updates, E-E-A-T, Helpful Content and their impact on organic search performance
- Awareness of AI-powered search, LLM visibility and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO)
- Knowledge of website technologies, including CMS platforms, CDNs and bespoke website architectures
- Experience with local and international SEO campaigns
- Proficiency in Ahrefs, Google Search Console, Screaming Frog, Sitebulb, GA4 and Looker Studio
- Practical experience using AI tools and automation in SEO workflows, with knowledge of Python, APIs or LLM-powered tools considered an advantage
- Experience working with senior client stakeholders, including C-level executives, and securing support for technical SEO initiatives
- Commercial awareness and the ability to align SEO strategies with clients’ business objectives
- Experience mentoring, coaching or supporting the development of colleagues
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to explain complex technical concepts to different audiences
- Strong organisational skills, attention to detail and a proactive approach to professional development
What Our Client Offers
- Join an award-winning team delivering industry-leading SEO and AI visibility solutions
- Work on impactful projects that drive measurable client success
- Enjoy competitive pay and performance-based rewards
- Grow your career through ongoing learning and development
- Benefit from flexible working, wellness initiatives, and a healthy work-life balance
- Thrive in an inclusive workplace that values diversity and equal opportunity, with potential for growth as the agency scales