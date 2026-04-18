Head of Organic Growth
About this role
Ready to build the engine that drives bunq's future?
We're not looking for a traditional SEO manager who just follows a playbook. We're looking for a strategic leader who lives and breathes AI-driven growth. Your mission is to build a sophisticated, self-improving organic growth engine, centered on our websites, that will become the primary driver of new users for bunq. This isn't about fragmented channels or theoretical strategy. It's about taking ownership of the entire organic ecosystem—from technical foundations to AI-powered content and conversion—and building a compounding flywheel that positions us to win the future of search.
Take Ownership
As our Head of Organic Growth, you are the architect of our website growth. You will:
Bridge Strategy and Execution: You won't just create plans, you'll build the system. You are technically proficient enough to guide on-site optimization but strategic enough to design a cohesive, multi-year growth plan.
Build a Closed Loop Website Growth Engine: Own the integration of our organic channels, focused exclusively on bunq.com and tricount.com. You will connect technical SEO, AI driven content, paid signals, and conversion optimization into a single, unified engine that learns from every interaction.
Innovate Beyond the SEO Playbook: Move beyond outdated tactics. You will architect and implement a modern growth strategy that leverages AI for programmatic content, workflow automation, and preparing our web properties for the next generation of AI driven search.
Lead a High-Performance, AI First Team: Lead, and scale a lean, high output team. Your focus is to 10x impact by replacing manual work with intelligent systems and clear frameworks, ensuring you deliver measurable results, not just reports.
Requirements
This challenge is for you if...
You are a strategic doer, not just a manager or a technician. You have a history of building growth systems from the ground up.
You think in systems, not just channels. You have proven expertise in designing AI driven growth loops that integrate SEO, content, and conversion into a compounding engine.
You are a master of modern, website centric SEO strategy and are obsessed with technical excellence, structured data, and what it takes to win in an AI search world.
You reject old playbooks and constantly seek innovative ways to drive growth, with a deep understanding of how AI is transforming organic discovery.
You have a get shit done mentality and thrive on taking ownership, moving fast, and driving projects to completion in a high-performance environment.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.