Solution Architect - English
Posted on April 21, 2026
Tilburg
40
Posted on April 21, 2026
About this role
Our client’s mission is to empower people, build community, and bring the world closer together. Through their apps and services, they are building a different kind of company that connects people worldwide and provides meaningful ways to share what matters most.
We are looking for a Solution Architect to join their team in the Netherlands.
In this role, the successful candidate will help deliver reliable technical support and operational assistance for internal tools and/or business-critical systems.
Job Profile for Solution Architect
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Communicate clearly and professionally with stakeholders regarding status, next steps, and resolution timelines
- Provide responsive technical support by triaging, diagnosing, and resolving customer-reported issues
- Improve support efficiency and quality with document troubleshooting steps, known issues, and best practices
- Identify recurring problems and recommend process improvements to reduce future incidents
- Support basic operational tasks (e.g., access support, configuration guidance, and issue reproduction) as needed
Candidate Profile for Solution Architect
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- 5+ years of relevant experience is a must
- Strategic technical integration analysis and experience is a must
- Familiarity with ticketing/workflow tools (e.g., ServiceNow, Jira, Zendesk, or similar) and documenting technical processes
- Working knowledge of common desktop and web technologies (e.g., browsers, networking fundamentals, SSO/authentication concepts)
- Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to debug issues systematically and explain solutions clearly
- Ability to manage multiple requests concurrently and prioritise effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
What Our Client Offers
- 25 holidays per annum
- Pension plan
- Be part of a growing team with a group of people invested in your success
- A dynamic working environment in a technologically advanced office
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