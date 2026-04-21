Solution Architect - English

Our client’s mission is to empower people, build community, and bring the world closer together. Through their apps and services, they are building a different kind of company that connects people worldwide and provides meaningful ways to share what matters most.

We are looking for a Solution Architect to join their team in the Netherlands.

In this role, the successful candidate will help deliver reliable technical support and operational assistance for internal tools and/or business-critical systems.

Job Profile for Solution Architect

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Communicate clearly and professionally with stakeholders regarding status, next steps, and resolution timelines

Provide responsive technical support by triaging, diagnosing, and resolving customer-reported issues

Improve support efficiency and quality with document troubleshooting steps, known issues, and best practices

Identify recurring problems and recommend process improvements to reduce future incidents

Support basic operational tasks (e.g., access support, configuration guidance, and issue reproduction) as needed

Candidate Profile for Solution Architect

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

5+ years of relevant experience is a must

Strategic technical integration analysis and experience is a must

Familiarity with ticketing/workflow tools (e.g., ServiceNow, Jira, Zendesk, or similar) and documenting technical processes

Working knowledge of common desktop and web technologies (e.g., browsers, networking fundamentals, SSO/authentication concepts)

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to debug issues systematically and explain solutions clearly

problem-solving skills with the ability to debug issues systematically and explain solutions clearly Ability to manage multiple requests concurrently and prioritise effectively in a fast-paced environment

Strong written and verbal communication skills

What Our Client Offers