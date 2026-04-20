Junior Financial Administrator | English
Posted on April 20, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
Please read through the job descriptions and requirements before you apply the position.
Your daily responsibilities:
Your daily responsibilities:
- Responsible for day to day bookkeeping multi-currency entities
- Providing financial information to management by researching and analyzing accounting data; preparing reports
- Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information
- Preparing management accounts and annual accounts
- Preparing information needed for audit and providing information to auditors
- Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
- Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures
- Guides accounting clerical staff by coordinating activities and answering questions
- Prepares payments by verifying documentation and requesting disbursements
- Prepares special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.
- Receiving and replying to incoming e-mails and correspondence
- Analyzing and interpretation of contracts
Requirements
- Fluency in English (written and spoken)
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- No 9-5 mentality
- Must be able to work in a small team and independently
- 1-2 max. years of accounting work experience
- Diploma in Finance (max a Bachelor degree)
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office, especially with Excel, Exact and Access.
- Experience with finance software is a plus
- Experience with handling data in excel with pivot tables
- Interested in background of financial transactions and business itself
- Must be well organized and have ability to work accurately with figure
- Ability to work under tight timelines and pressure and to multitask when required
- Ability to work independent
- Must have reporting skills, attention to detail, deadline-oriented, confidentiality, time management, data entry management
Salary
€2600-€2900 per month
The company
Our client is a small company which is located in the heart of Amsterdam. The team has max. 5 team members. The environment is international. The company is in the music industry. English is the internal communication language.
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