Financial Analyst - Supply Chain & Operations (temp)

Financial Analyst - Supply Chain & Operations (temp)

Posted on April 15, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted on April 15, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a driven and analytical Financial Analyst to join an international and dynamic team within a fast-paced supply chain environment. In this role, you will play a key part in supporting business decisions through data-driven insights, with a strong focus on inventory performance, logistics costs, and demand & production planning.

You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including Supply Chain, Demand Planning, and Factory Controlling, contributing to forecasting cycles, month-end closing activities, and long-term cost planning.

Demand & Production Analysis

  • Perform detailed analysis of demand volumes and align monthly with the Demand team
  • Analyse production volumes and ensure consistency across official forecast cycles
  • Coordinate cross-functional input to finalize forecast volumes
  • Prepare clear and insightful presentations for Finance and Supply Chain stakeholders
  • Monitor actual vs. forecast performance and explain key variances during month-end closing

Logistics Cost Control & Forecasting

  • Analyse monthly logistics costs and review factory closing results
  • Identify key cost drivers, risks, and variances versus forecast
  • Consolidate forecasting inputs across multiple teams (Supply Chain, factories, etc.)
  • Ensure consistency and accuracy of cost assumptions in forecasting processes

Inventory Performance Management

  • Monitor and analyse inventory performance, highlighting risks and opportunities
  • Prepare structured reports and presentations for management review
  • Provide insights to stakeholders to support decision-making and action plans

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field
  • Around 2+ years of experience in cost accounting or financial analysis, ideally within a logistics or supply chain environment
  • Strong skills in Excel and PowerPoint; experience with ERP systems (SAP is a plus)
  • Hands-on experience with Power BI and the ability to translate data into actionable insights
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with strong attention to detail
  • Able to communicate complex financial information clearly, both verbally and in writing
  • Comfortable working in a dynamic environment, managing multiple priorities, and adapting quickly
  • Proactive, resilient, and able to anticipate business needs

Salary

This is a temporary role for 3 months in the Amsterdam area. Hybrid working is possible. For this role we can offer you a salary between €5000 and €5600 gross per month based on 40 hours per week.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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