Junior Finance Specialist | English

Are you an accurate, detail-minded finance professional, looking for a role where you can take ownership of payment allocation and reconciliation in a high-volume international environment? We are looking for a Junior Finance Specialist on behalf of our client, a financial services company in Utrecht

Key Responsibilities

Payment Processing & Allocation

Take ownership of allocating incoming and outgoing payments accurately and on time within the operational system

Keep accounts reconciled and up to date as a consistent output of your work

Exception Management & Reconciliation

Investigate unallocated transactions, open items, and payment discrepancies, and follow through with the right corrective actions

Carry out bank reconciliations at the required frequency and level of accuracy

Reporting & Financial Oversight

Prepare regular reports for the Finance Manager covering incoming payment volumes, automatic allocation rates, and the status of open items

Flag ad hoc financial or operational issues as they arise, with enough context for the Finance Manager to act

Process Improvement & Collaboration

Identify where current working methods could be tightened or automated, and bring those ideas forward proactively

Contribute to internal projects and the rollout of updated processes within the Finance team

Work closely with the Customer Operations team and build professional relationships with colleagues across departments and with external counterparts

Qualifications & Skills

MBO-level qualification in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, or a closely related field

Working knowledge of core accounting principles and how they apply in an operational finance context

Hands-on experience working with SAP in a finance or operations environment

Professional fluency in English

High accuracy and a disciplined approach to detail when handling payment data

Structured, analytical thinking with the ability to trace and resolve discrepancies independently

Proactive communicator who keeps the Finance Manager informed on open items and exceptions without needing to be prompted

Solid command of Microsoft Office for financial administration tasks

Prior exposure to accounts receivable or accounts payable processes, ideally in an international or multi-currency context, is preferred

Experience in financial services, logistics, or an organisation with high transaction volumes is preferred

Dutch language skills are a plus, but not a requirement

What We Offer

Salary of 2.700€ gross per month excluding holiday allowance

27 holiday days per year

Pension contribution

WGA gap insurance (income protection for partial incapacity)

100% reimbursement of commuting costs by public transport, or €0.25 per kilometre when commuting by private vehicle

Hybrid working model

International team where English is the working language

Informal, collaborative office culture

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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