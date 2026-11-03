Junior Finance Specialist | English
Posted on November 3, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on November 3, 2026
About this role
Are you an accurate, detail-minded finance professional, looking for a role where you can take ownership of payment allocation and reconciliation in a high-volume international environment? We are looking for a Junior Finance Specialist on behalf of our client, a financial services company in Utrecht
Key Responsibilities
Payment Processing & Allocation
- Take ownership of allocating incoming and outgoing payments accurately and on time within the operational system
- Keep accounts reconciled and up to date as a consistent output of your work
Exception Management & Reconciliation
- Investigate unallocated transactions, open items, and payment discrepancies, and follow through with the right corrective actions
- Carry out bank reconciliations at the required frequency and level of accuracy
Reporting & Financial Oversight
- Prepare regular reports for the Finance Manager covering incoming payment volumes, automatic allocation rates, and the status of open items
- Flag ad hoc financial or operational issues as they arise, with enough context for the Finance Manager to act
Process Improvement & Collaboration
- Identify where current working methods could be tightened or automated, and bring those ideas forward proactively
- Contribute to internal projects and the rollout of updated processes within the Finance team
- Work closely with the Customer Operations team and build professional relationships with colleagues across departments and with external counterparts
Qualifications & Skills
- MBO-level qualification in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, or a closely related field
- Working knowledge of core accounting principles and how they apply in an operational finance context
- Hands-on experience working with SAP in a finance or operations environment
- Professional fluency in English
- High accuracy and a disciplined approach to detail when handling payment data
- Structured, analytical thinking with the ability to trace and resolve discrepancies independently
- Proactive communicator who keeps the Finance Manager informed on open items and exceptions without needing to be prompted
- Solid command of Microsoft Office for financial administration tasks
- Prior exposure to accounts receivable or accounts payable processes, ideally in an international or multi-currency context, is preferred
- Experience in financial services, logistics, or an organisation with high transaction volumes is preferred
- Dutch language skills are a plus, but not a requirement
What We Offer
- Salary of 2.700€ gross per month excluding holiday allowance
- 27 holiday days per year
- Pension contribution
- WGA gap insurance (income protection for partial incapacity)
- 100% reimbursement of commuting costs by public transport, or €0.25 per kilometre when commuting by private vehicle
- Hybrid working model
- International team where English is the working language
- Informal, collaborative office culture
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Junior Finance Specialist | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Salary
€2,700 Per Month
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