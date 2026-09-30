Interim Senior Credit Insurance Analyst

Are you an experienced credit professional who knows how to balance commercial opportunities with financial risk? And do you enjoy improving processes, working with ERP systems and operating in an international environment?

For a European headquarters in Amsterdam, we are looking for a Europe Credit Insurance Analyst. In this role, you combine hands-on credit management with credit insurance, stakeholder management and process improvement across multiple European countries.

As Europe Credit Insurance Analyst, you are part of the European Treasury team and report directly to the Head of Treasury Europe. You are responsible for credit control and credit insurance activities across several European markets.

Your role goes beyond monitoring credit limits. You assess financial risks, work closely with the credit insurer and help Sales find commercially viable solutions without losing sight of the company's risk exposure. At the same time, you play an important role in harmonizing and automating credit processes across Europe.

Your responsibilities include:

Managing and monitoring customer credit limits and credit insurance coverage;

Assessing the financial stability and creditworthiness of new and existing customers;

Acting as the primary point of contact for the external credit insurer;

Coordinating credit limits with the Group Credit Manager;

Identifying credit risks and translating these into structured, data-driven mitigation actions;

Working closely with Sales and Marketing on customer performance, credit exposure and commercially workable solutions;

Collaborating with local and central collection teams regarding overdue receivables;

Supporting the resolution of complex credit issues and disputes;

Preparing and analysing debtor, credit risk and insurance reporting;

Ensuring compliance with internal policies, controls and SOX requirements;

Standardising credit and credit insurance processes across European countries;

Automating and simplifying credit reporting and workflows in SAP and QAD;

Supporting and leading the European rollout of the SAP Credit Management Tool;

Optimising the interaction between SAP and QAD and reducing manual interventions;

Supporting fraud-risk analysis, process reviews and the development of standardised anti-fraud procedures;

Contributing to monthly and quarterly closing activities.

A significant part of the position is focused on continuous improvement. You will therefore have plenty of opportunity to challenge existing ways of working and create more efficient, transparent and scalable credit processes.