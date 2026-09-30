Interim Senior Credit Insurance Analyst
About this role
Are you an experienced credit professional who knows how to balance commercial opportunities with financial risk? And do you enjoy improving processes, working with ERP systems and operating in an international environment?
For a European headquarters in Amsterdam, we are looking for a Europe Credit Insurance Analyst. In this role, you combine hands-on credit management with credit insurance, stakeholder management and process improvement across multiple European countries.
As Europe Credit Insurance Analyst, you are part of the European Treasury team and report directly to the Head of Treasury Europe. You are responsible for credit control and credit insurance activities across several European markets.
Your role goes beyond monitoring credit limits. You assess financial risks, work closely with the credit insurer and help Sales find commercially viable solutions without losing sight of the company's risk exposure. At the same time, you play an important role in harmonizing and automating credit processes across Europe.
Your responsibilities include:
- Managing and monitoring customer credit limits and credit insurance coverage;
- Assessing the financial stability and creditworthiness of new and existing customers;
- Acting as the primary point of contact for the external credit insurer;
- Coordinating credit limits with the Group Credit Manager;
- Identifying credit risks and translating these into structured, data-driven mitigation actions;
- Working closely with Sales and Marketing on customer performance, credit exposure and commercially workable solutions;
- Collaborating with local and central collection teams regarding overdue receivables;
- Supporting the resolution of complex credit issues and disputes;
- Preparing and analysing debtor, credit risk and insurance reporting;
- Ensuring compliance with internal policies, controls and SOX requirements;
- Standardising credit and credit insurance processes across European countries;
- Automating and simplifying credit reporting and workflows in SAP and QAD;
- Supporting and leading the European rollout of the SAP Credit Management Tool;
- Optimising the interaction between SAP and QAD and reducing manual interventions;
- Supporting fraud-risk analysis, process reviews and the development of standardised anti-fraud procedures;
- Contributing to monthly and quarterly closing activities.
A significant part of the position is focused on continuous improvement. You will therefore have plenty of opportunity to challenge existing ways of working and create more efficient, transparent and scalable credit processes.
Requirements
You combine a strong credit management background with a practical and commercially minded approach. You are comfortable discussing risk with Finance colleagues, but can just as easily work with Sales to find a solution when standard insurance coverage is not sufficient.
You bring:
- A university degree in Finance, Business Administration, Economics or a related field;
- Proven experience in credit management;
- Hands-on experience with both SAP and QAD ERP systems;
- Strong knowledge of credit insurance principles and trade Incoterms;
- A solid understanding of credit management standards, compliance and SOX controls;
- Experience with process harmonisation, automation and systems optimisation;
- Experience with project implementations and cross-country initiatives;
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate complex financial information into clear business insights;
- Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills;
- A proactive, hands-on and solution-oriented working style;
- The ability to operate effectively in a fast-changing international environment;
- Fluent spoken and written English.
Salary
This is a freelance assignment within an international European headquarters environment, where Treasury, Sales and other Finance teams work closely together. You will have a visible role in further professionalising credit management across Europe, including the implementation and optimisation of systems and processes. This is a fulltime (40 hours) assignment for initial 6 months.
For this assignment, we offer:
- A freelance rate of €100–€125 per hour, excluding VAT, depending on experience and seniority;
- An international assignment with responsibility across multiple European countries;
- A combination of hands-on credit management, stakeholder management and process improvement;
- A key role in the further development and automation of European credit processes.
Prefer the security of an employment contract? That is also possible. We can offer this assignment through a temporary Flex contract with an attractive salary and employment package, allowing you to take on the same international assignment as an employee rather than as a freelancer.
How we'll proceed: Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.