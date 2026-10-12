FP&A Analyst - Temporary

FP&A Analyst - Temporary

Posted on October 12, 2026
Independent recruiters
Hoofddorp
Temporary
Posted on October 12, 2026

About this role

Ready to take on this temporary role as an FP&A analyst for an international FMCG organisation?

This role focuses on financial management, investment planning, risk management, and supporting strategies for complex business changes. You will lead the financial planning, including forecasting, budgeting, and modelling. 

Are you available from the 26th of October till 30th of June 2027? Let's get in contact!

Your responsibilities will entail:

  • Lead financial planning, including forecasting, budgeting, and modelling;
  • Monitor financial performance against budgets and business case metrics, providing variance analysis and corrective actions;
  • Provide accurate financial data and insights to senior management for decision-making;
  • Investment Management:
    • Evaluate capital investments across factories, ensuring optimal resource allocation;
    • Manage financial risks, including sensitivity analysis and risk mitigation;
  • Financial Reporting:
    • Develop comprehensive financial reports for senior leadership, covering all aspects of the transformation, factory performance, and project progress;
    • Strong coordination between factories ensuring synchronized and accurate reporting in Magnitude;
    • Ensure financial data complies with accounting standards and regulations;
  • Project & Change Management:
    • Work with cross-functional teams (operations, supply chain, IT, HR, Shared service center) to integrate financial considerations;
    • Support project managers in staying on budget and on schedule for delivery of savings.
  • Stakeholder Management & Communication:
    • Partner with senior leaders to communicate financial performance and insights;
    • Provide actionable recommendations to address financial risks and seize opportunities;
    • Build strong relationships with stakeholders to ensure effective project execution.

Requirements

  • Academic degree
  • Minimum of 5 - 10 years of relevant Finance experience in a complex, multinational context (factory/operations controlling is a plus);
  • Excellent analytical skills, rigorous, accurate and strong interpersonal and communication skills;
  • You are open-minded, reliable, proactive, and team-oriënted;
  • Strong in stakeholder management;
  • Fluent in English.

Salary

6000 - 7000
  • You will be offered a temporary contract through Independent Recruiters Flex.
  • Fulltime role for 40 hours per week;
  • This is a hybrid role;
  • Salary between € 7000 and € 9500 gross per month based on 40 hours is offered, depending on the experience and knowledge you bring.
  • ZZP is not possible!

How we'll proceed: Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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