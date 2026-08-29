Senior Cost & Inventory Analyst

Support inventory accounting and product costing activities;

and activities; Execute and monitor costs in SAP (Material Ledger);

(Material Ledger); Review production order settlements, work in progress (WIP) and manufacturing variances;

Contribute to month-end and year-end closing activities;

Ensure accurate inventory valuation in accordance with applicable accounting standards;

Analyze inventory movements, production variances and valuation drivers;

Support COGS calculations and inventory-related reporting;

Translate manufacturing and supply chain activities into the appropriate financial transactions;

Provide Finance and Operations stakeholders with relevant financial insights;

Support working capital and inventory optimization initiatives.

Help standardize inventory valuation and product costing processes across different entities and locations;

Contribute to SAP improvements, system changes and automation projects ;

; Identify opportunities to reduce manual activities and improve existing processes;

Create and maintain process documentation and training materials;

Participate in user acceptance testing for cross-functional system and process changes;

Support inventory valuation in accordance with IFRS, local GAAP and relevant tax requirements ;

; Maintain and further develop internal controls related to inventory;

Assist with internal and external audit activities;

Handle topics such as inventory reserves, obsolescence, lower-of-cost-or-market considerations and intercompany eliminations;

Maintain relevant controlling master data, including periodic allocation cycles.

In this role, you will work at the intersection of Finance, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, making sure operational activities are correctly reflected in financial reporting. A key part of your position will be inventory accounting and product costing, while also providing insights that help the business understand financial performance.Alongside your day-to-day financial responsibilities, you will contribute to improving and standardizing processes across the international organization. You will work with different stakeholders to strengthen financial controls, improve SAP processes and make costing and inventory procedures more efficient and consistent.Initially, part of your focus will be supporting costing activities connected to the company's German operations. In the longer term, your scope will become increasingly international, with a focus on improving and standardizing inventory and costing processes across different locations.