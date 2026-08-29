Senior Cost & Inventory Analyst
Posted on August 29, 2026
Bergen Op Zoom
German
Posted on August 29, 2026
About this role
In this role, you will work at the intersection of Finance, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, making sure operational activities are correctly reflected in financial reporting. A key part of your position will be inventory accounting and product costing, while also providing insights that help the business understand financial performance.
- Support inventory accounting and product costing activities;
- Execute and monitor costs in SAP (Material Ledger);
- Review production order settlements, work in progress (WIP) and manufacturing variances;
- Contribute to month-end and year-end closing activities;
- Ensure accurate inventory valuation in accordance with applicable accounting standards;
- Analyze inventory movements, production variances and valuation drivers;
- Support COGS calculations and inventory-related reporting;
- Translate manufacturing and supply chain activities into the appropriate financial transactions;
- Provide Finance and Operations stakeholders with relevant financial insights;
- Support working capital and inventory optimization initiatives.
- Help standardize inventory valuation and product costing processes across different entities and locations;
- Contribute to SAP improvements, system changes and automation projects;
- Identify opportunities to reduce manual activities and improve existing processes;
- Create and maintain process documentation and training materials;
- Participate in user acceptance testing for cross-functional system and process changes;
- Support inventory valuation in accordance with IFRS, local GAAP and relevant tax requirements;
- Maintain and further develop internal controls related to inventory;
- Assist with internal and external audit activities;
- Handle topics such as inventory reserves, obsolescence, lower-of-cost-or-market considerations and intercompany eliminations;
- Maintain relevant controlling master data, including periodic allocation cycles.
Requirements
For this position, we are looking for someone who brings:
- A Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Economics or a comparable field;
- At least 3-5 years of relevant financial accounting experience, with significant exposure to inventory accounting and/or product costing;
- Experience working within a manufacturing or production environment;
- Strong knowledge of inventory valuation and product costing principles;
- The ability to understand operational manufacturing processes and translate them into financial transactions;
- Strong SAP knowledge, preferably including FICO, Material Ledger and Product Costing;
- Advanced Excel skills;
- Experience with or knowledge of Power BI is a plus;
- Professional fluency English, verbally and in writing, German is a plus
- You are analytical and structured, but you also enjoy working with stakeholders outside of Finance. You understand how operational decisions affect financial results and are comfortable explaining these connections to different parts of the business.
- You take ownership of your work, proactively identify opportunities for improvement and enjoy making processes more efficient. Since you will work with colleagues across different functions and locations, strong communication and business-partnering skills are important.
The company
Our client is a global manufacturer, operating several production facilities and supplies materials to customers worldwide.
Application Procedure
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