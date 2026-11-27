Our client is a specialist insurance auditing company supporting compliance across the UK and European insurance markets.

They are currently looking for an experienced Delegated Authority Auditor to join their team remotely and take ownership of international audit assignments.

Job Profile for Delegated Authority Auditor

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Conduct audits of Delegated Authority (DA) arrangements for Coverholders and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs/DCAs) handling claims

Ensure audited parties comply with their DA contracts, Lloyd’s Minimum Standards, London and local market standards, and EEA and local regulatory requirements

Execute audit assignments from planning and fieldwork through to the preparation of audit reports

Conduct pre-audit, opening/hybrid and closing/exit meetings

Respond to detailed peer review feedback and maintain control and composure under pressure

Meet reporting deadlines in accordance with internal and client Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Candidate Profile for Delegated Authority Auditor

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Experience in Delegated Authority auditing or general audit oversight activities

Experience working with Microsoft Word and Excel

In-depth knowledge of the EEA and UK insurance markets and relevant regulations

Familiarity with Delegated Authority (DA) principles and methodologies

Understanding of LMA audit scopes for both Coverholders and TPAs/DCAs is an advantage

Availability to travel within Europe for a few days per week or every other week

What Our Client Offers