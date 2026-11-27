Delegated Authority Auditor - English
Posted on November 27, 2026
Leeuwarden
40
Posted on November 27, 2026
About this role
Our client is a specialist insurance auditing company supporting compliance across the UK and European insurance markets.
They are currently looking for an experienced Delegated Authority Auditor to join their team remotely and take ownership of international audit assignments.
Job Profile for Delegated Authority Auditor
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Conduct audits of Delegated Authority (DA) arrangements for Coverholders and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs/DCAs) handling claims
- Ensure audited parties comply with their DA contracts, Lloyd’s Minimum Standards, London and local market standards, and EEA and local regulatory requirements
- Execute audit assignments from planning and fieldwork through to the preparation of audit reports
- Conduct pre-audit, opening/hybrid and closing/exit meetings
- Respond to detailed peer review feedback and maintain control and composure under pressure
- Meet reporting deadlines in accordance with internal and client Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
Candidate Profile for Delegated Authority Auditor
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Experience in Delegated Authority auditing or general audit oversight activities
- Experience working with Microsoft Word and Excel
- In-depth knowledge of the EEA and UK insurance markets and relevant regulations
- Familiarity with Delegated Authority (DA) principles and methodologies
- Understanding of LMA audit scopes for both Coverholders and TPAs/DCAs is an advantage
- Availability to travel within Europe for a few days per week or every other week
What Our Client Offers
- International exposure across European insurance markets
- Opportunities to travel within Europe
- Specialist experience in Delegated Authority auditing
- Exposure to Lloyd’s standards and UK and EEA insurance requirements
- Involvement in the full audit process, from planning to reporting
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