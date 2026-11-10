General Ledger Accountant - English & Slovak or Czech or Hungarian

Our client is a well-established international organisation operating within the healthcare sector, with a strong presence across multiple European markets and a focus on delivering high-quality operational and business support services.

We are looking for an experienced General Ledger Accountant to support their brand-new Business Centre in Sofia.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a newly formed team from the very beginning, contribute to building efficient and scalable processes, and collaborate with colleagues across Europe in a dynamic and international environment.

Job Profile for General Ledger Accountant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Post manual journal entries in the General Ledger in accordance with defined procedures

Perform balance sheet and account reconciliations, ensuring accuracy and proper documentation

Support month-end and year-end closing activities

Assist with the preparation of financial reports and supporting schedules

Provide documentation and support during internal and external audits

Perform treasury-related activities, including bank reconciliations and payment approvals

Identify and resolve accounting discrepancies or unusual transactions promptly

Candidate Profile for General Ledger Accountant

Must be fluent in English and Slovak or Czech or Hungarian, both written and spoken.

A university degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or Business Administration will be considered an advantage

Minimum 1 year of accounting experience, preferably within General Ledger or Record-to-Report processes

Solid understanding of general accounting principles, journal entries, and balance sheet reconciliations

Solid MS Office and ERP/accounting systems skills

Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to manage deadlines in a dynamic environment

Ability to identify, investigate, and resolve discrepancies independently

Proactive mindset and collaborative approach, with the ability to support finance projects and cross-functional initiatives

What Our Client Offers

Excellent salary

Flexible working hours

Hybrid working model

Food vouchers

Additional health insurance, including dental coverage

Comprehensive training and career development opportunities

Corporate discounts on products and services

Discounted sports cards

A positive and collaborative work environment

Opportunity to join an international company with a leading market position in Europe

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