General Ledger Accountant - English & Slovak or Czech or Hungarian

General Ledger Accountant - English & Slovak or Czech or Hungarian

Posted on November 10, 2026
Blue Lynx
Leeuwarden
English, Czech
40
Posted on November 10, 2026

About this role

Our client is a well-established international organisation operating within the healthcare sector, with a strong presence across multiple European markets and a focus on delivering high-quality operational and business support services.

We are looking for an experienced General Ledger Accountant to support their brand-new Business Centre in Sofia. 

This is an excellent opportunity to join a newly formed team from the very beginning, contribute to building efficient and scalable processes, and collaborate with colleagues across Europe in a dynamic and international environment.

Job Profile for General Ledger Accountant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Post manual journal entries in the General Ledger in accordance with defined procedures
  • Perform balance sheet and account reconciliations, ensuring accuracy and proper documentation
  • Support month-end and year-end closing activities
  • Assist with the preparation of financial reports and supporting schedules
  • Provide documentation and support during internal and external audits
  • Perform treasury-related activities, including bank reconciliations and payment approvals
  • Identify and resolve accounting discrepancies or unusual transactions promptly

Candidate Profile for General Ledger Accountant

  • Must be fluent in English and Slovak or Czech or Hungarian, both written and spoken.
  • A university degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or Business Administration will be considered an advantage
  • Minimum 1 year of accounting experience, preferably within General Ledger or Record-to-Report processes
  • Solid understanding of general accounting principles, journal entries, and balance sheet reconciliations
  • Solid MS Office and ERP/accounting systems skills
  • Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to manage deadlines in a dynamic environment
  • Ability to identify, investigate, and resolve discrepancies independently
  • Proactive mindset and collaborative approach, with the ability to support finance projects and cross-functional initiatives

What Our Client Offers

  • Excellent salary
  • Flexible working hours
  • Hybrid working model
  • Food vouchers
  • Additional health insurance, including dental coverage
  • Comprehensive training and career development opportunities
  • Corporate discounts on products and services
  • Discounted sports cards
  • A positive and collaborative work environment
  • Opportunity to join an international company with a leading market position in Europe

Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.

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