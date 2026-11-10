General Ledger Accountant - English & Slovak or Czech or Hungarian
About this role
Our client is a well-established international organisation operating within the healthcare sector, with a strong presence across multiple European markets and a focus on delivering high-quality operational and business support services.
We are looking for an experienced General Ledger Accountant to support their brand-new Business Centre in Sofia.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a newly formed team from the very beginning, contribute to building efficient and scalable processes, and collaborate with colleagues across Europe in a dynamic and international environment.
Job Profile for General Ledger Accountant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Post manual journal entries in the General Ledger in accordance with defined procedures
- Perform balance sheet and account reconciliations, ensuring accuracy and proper documentation
- Support month-end and year-end closing activities
- Assist with the preparation of financial reports and supporting schedules
- Provide documentation and support during internal and external audits
- Perform treasury-related activities, including bank reconciliations and payment approvals
- Identify and resolve accounting discrepancies or unusual transactions promptly
Candidate Profile for General Ledger Accountant
- Must be fluent in English and Slovak or Czech or Hungarian, both written and spoken.
- A university degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or Business Administration will be considered an advantage
- Minimum 1 year of accounting experience, preferably within General Ledger or Record-to-Report processes
- Solid understanding of general accounting principles, journal entries, and balance sheet reconciliations
- Solid MS Office and ERP/accounting systems skills
- Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to manage deadlines in a dynamic environment
- Ability to identify, investigate, and resolve discrepancies independently
- Proactive mindset and collaborative approach, with the ability to support finance projects and cross-functional initiatives
What Our Client Offers
- Excellent salary
- Flexible working hours
- Hybrid working model
- Food vouchers
- Additional health insurance, including dental coverage
- Comprehensive training and career development opportunities
- Corporate discounts on products and services
- Discounted sports cards
- A positive and collaborative work environment
- Opportunity to join an international company with a leading market position in Europe
Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.