Payments & Risk Officer - Temporary

Do you want to be at the heart of E-Commerce Operations, supporting the stability, performance and continuous improvement of the European eCommerce payment ecosystem for a high performing apparel brand group?

For one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world, we are looking for a proactive person who feels comfortable working with a high degree of autonomy. You will organise your own workload, recognise what requires attention next and keep priorities moving forward. Beyond daily operations, you will contribute to fraud and refund-abuse analysis, chargeback insights, KPI reporting and the development of practical payment-performance dashboards.

Let's get in contact or apply immediately!

Freelance/zzp is not possible!