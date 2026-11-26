Prepare management reports, financial analyses, and performance insights for clients.

Support the preparation of annual accounts and ensure accurate financial closings.

Monitor financial results, identify trends and anomalies, and provide recommendations.

Maintain regular contact with clients, discussing financial performance and business developments.

Collaborate with colleagues to improve processes, share knowledge, and contribute to team development.

Previous experience as an Assistant Accountant or in a similar accounting position.

Minimum of 2 years' experience in accounting, financial reporting, or finance-related roles.

Higher education qualification in Accountancy, Business Administration, Business Economics, or a related discipline.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret financial data and translate findings into practical insights.

Comfortable working with modern accounting systems and keen to embrace new technology and digital solutions.

A varied and challenging Assistant Accountant position with excellent growth opportunities.

Hybrid working model with a minimum of two office days per week.

Structured learning and professional development programmes.

Supportive and collaborative team environment with experienced finance professionals.

Competitive salary package based on experience, qualifications, and expectations.

Regular team events, social activities, and a strong focus on work-life balance.

Are you an analytical finance professional who enjoys turning numbers into meaningful business insights? We are recruiting on behalf of a growing accountancy and financial advisory firm seeking an Assistant Accountant to join their expanding team. This is an excellent opportunity for an Assistant Accountant who enjoys client interaction, financial reporting, annual accounts preparation, and helping businesses make informed decisions based on accurate financial data.Working as an Assistant Accountant, you will play a key role in preparing management information, producing annual accounts, and providing valuable financial insights to a diverse portfolio of clients. This hybrid position offers strong career development, ongoing training, and the chance to work alongside experienced finance professionals.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.