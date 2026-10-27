Financial Controller | Dutch & English | Nijmegen

Our client is an international company specialising in centralised procurement and the global standardisation of IT infrastructure. As Financial Controller, you'll be the CFO's go-to partner on control and reporting, combining solid technical accounting with a hands-on approach to strengthen the financial foundation of a growing organisation.



Advise the CFO on accounting, control and governance, flagging material financial risks early



Strengthen financial control processes, accounting procedures and internal controls



Prepare periodic reports, analyses and management information



Coordinate month-end and year-end closing, including reconciliations



Monitor performance, investigate variances and turn the numbers into clear business insights



Contribute to budgeting, forecasting and financial planning



Prepare audit files and support internal and external audits



Simplify, standardise and automate processes, including further development of the ERP and reporting environment



Work with the Assistant Controller, Business Controller and Finance team to build a scalable Finance function





4+ years of experience in financial control, accounting or a similar finance role, ideally within a Dutch organisation



Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Economics or a related field, or equivalent experience



Solid knowledge of financial reporting, accounting principles, reconciliations and internal controls



Accurate, analytical and calm under deadlines



Clear communicator who can explain financial insights to different stakeholders



Proactive, discreet and comfortable in a fast-growing international environment



Fluent Dutch and English



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here





Permanent contract from the start



Pension plan with a 15% premium, split 50/50



Market-aligned salary plus commission and 8% holiday allowance



Company gym, weekly on-site training sessions and an attractive lunch plan



Multicultural team across several countries



Plenty of ownership and freedom in an entrepreneurial setting



Room to help shape a growing international ITAD business





Nijmegen



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