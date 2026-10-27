Financial Controller | Dutch & English | Nijmegen
Posted on October 27, 2026
Nijmegen
Dutch, English
Posted on October 27, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international company specialising in centralised procurement and the global standardisation of IT infrastructure. As Financial Controller, you'll be the CFO's go-to partner on control and reporting, combining solid technical accounting with a hands-on approach to strengthen the financial foundation of a growing organisation.
- Advise the CFO on accounting, control and governance, flagging material financial risks early
- Strengthen financial control processes, accounting procedures and internal controls
- Prepare periodic reports, analyses and management information
- Coordinate month-end and year-end closing, including reconciliations
- Monitor performance, investigate variances and turn the numbers into clear business insights
- Contribute to budgeting, forecasting and financial planning
- Prepare audit files and support internal and external audits
- Simplify, standardise and automate processes, including further development of the ERP and reporting environment
- Work with the Assistant Controller, Business Controller and Finance team to build a scalable Finance function
- 4+ years of experience in financial control, accounting or a similar finance role, ideally within a Dutch organisation
- Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Economics or a related field, or equivalent experience
- Solid knowledge of financial reporting, accounting principles, reconciliations and internal controls
- Accurate, analytical and calm under deadlines
- Clear communicator who can explain financial insights to different stakeholders
- Proactive, discreet and comfortable in a fast-growing international environment
- Fluent Dutch and English
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here
- Permanent contract from the start
- Pension plan with a 15% premium, split 50/50
- Market-aligned salary plus commission and 8% holiday allowance
- Company gym, weekly on-site training sessions and an attractive lunch plan
- Multicultural team across several countries
- Plenty of ownership and freedom in an entrepreneurial setting
- Room to help shape a growing international ITAD business
- Nijmegen
Sounds like your next step? Click Apply and your application goes straight to our recruitment team.
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Nijmegen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Financial Controller
Bookkeeping Employee
Assistant Tax Manager - Utrecht
AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian
Accounting Representative | English & Dutch | Noord Holland