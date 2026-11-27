Accounts Receivable Administrator | German
Posted on November 27, 2026
Amersfoort
German
Posted on November 27, 2026
About this role
As an Accounts Receivable Administrator, you are working in a key role within this company. You are responsible for the timely receipt of payments of outstanding invoices from customers in your region. You act as the primary contact for these companies, and are responsible for a quick, accurate and friendly replies to them for any related questions. You collaborate closely with the sales team in this role regarding the processing of orders, large quotations and customer issues.
In essence, these are your main tasks:
In essence, these are your main tasks:
- Cash collection (both verbal and written);
- Authorization of sales orders;
- Determining payment terms;
- Following up on customer queries;
Requirements
To be successful in this role and company, excellent administration and communication skills are needed. You should be proactive, accurate and a quick learner as well. Here are the hard requirements:
- C2 level of German, and a professional level of English;
- Experience with administration and/or cash collection;
- Proven fluency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and Outlook);
- Available for 40 hours per week (8:30 - 17:00 preferably);
Salary
€3000-€3200 per month
The company
Our client is a global developer and manufacturer of professional AV (audio/visual) technologies and systems. Since they are an industry leader, they also provide training on products to their clients. They pride themselves on the service they provide to their customers, always focused on providing support and solutions in the best way possible.To strengthen their team for their European HQ based in Amersfoort, they are looking for an Accounts Receivable Administrator for the German speaking markets.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
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