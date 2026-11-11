Junior Accountant | French & English
Posted on November 11, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on November 11, 2026
About this role
Are you an early-career accountant with professional French and English, looking for a role where you can build practical general ledger experience across several European entities? We are looking for a Junior General Ledger Accountant on behalf of our client, an international healthcare company with a hub in the Netherlands.
Key Responsibilities
General Ledger and Transaction Processing
- Support day-to-day accounting operations for two European legal entities
- Prepare and post standard journal entries in Oracle
- Check that transactions flowing from the AP and AR subledgers are accurately reflected in the General Ledger
- Keep accounting records organised and filed in line with internal policies
Month-End and Period Close
- Support monthly, quarterly, and year-end closing cycles
- Prepare balance sheet reconciliations and follow up on any differences
- Help with payroll-related accounting entries during the close
Tax and Statutory Compliance
- Assist with the preparation and submission of VAT and Intrastat declarations
- Contribute to intercompany reconciliations
- Maintain complete supporting documentation for all financial transactions
Audit and Stakeholder Support
- Provide documentation and information for statutory and corporate audits
- Work with colleagues in other departments, local line management, and the global head office to keep accounting records accurate and consistent
- Contribute to process improvements within the accounting function
- Take on additional accounting tasks assigned by the Accounting Manager
Qualifications & Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a closely related field
- Between 1 and 3 years of hands-on experience in an accounting function
- Professional fluency in French and English, written and spoken
- Solid understanding of core accounting principles
- Confident working in Microsoft Excel
- Strong attention to detail and the ability to meet reporting deadlines consistently
- Good analytical thinking and organisational skills
- Experience in an ERP environment is preferred; familiarity with Oracle is an advantage
- Exposure to French or Belgian statutory accounting, or a genuine interest in developing that knowledge, is a plus
What We Offer
- Competitive base salary with annual bonus plan
- Hybrid work set up (2 days in the office)
- Working from home allowance
- Travel reimbursement
- Participation in a Pension plan and health insurance contribution
- Full-time position of 40 hours per week
- Hands-on exposure to both local statutory requirements and corporate reporting standards across two countries
- Regular collaboration with a finance team at an international head office
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
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