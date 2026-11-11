Junior Accountant | French & English

Are you an early-career accountant with professional French and English, looking for a role where you can build practical general ledger experience across several European entities? We are looking for a Junior General Ledger Accountant on behalf of our client, an international healthcare company with a hub in the Netherlands.

Key Responsibilities

General Ledger and Transaction Processing

Support day-to-day accounting operations for two European legal entities

Prepare and post standard journal entries in Oracle

Check that transactions flowing from the AP and AR subledgers are accurately reflected in the General Ledger

Keep accounting records organised and filed in line with internal policies

Month-End and Period Close

Support monthly, quarterly, and year-end closing cycles

Prepare balance sheet reconciliations and follow up on any differences

Help with payroll-related accounting entries during the close

Tax and Statutory Compliance

Assist with the preparation and submission of VAT and Intrastat declarations

Contribute to intercompany reconciliations

Maintain complete supporting documentation for all financial transactions

Audit and Stakeholder Support

Provide documentation and information for statutory and corporate audits

Work with colleagues in other departments, local line management, and the global head office to keep accounting records accurate and consistent

Contribute to process improvements within the accounting function

Take on additional accounting tasks assigned by the Accounting Manager

Qualifications & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a closely related field

Between 1 and 3 years of hands-on experience in an accounting function

Professional fluency in French and English, written and spoken

Solid understanding of core accounting principles

Confident working in Microsoft Excel

Strong attention to detail and the ability to meet reporting deadlines consistently

Good analytical thinking and organisational skills

Experience in an ERP environment is preferred; familiarity with Oracle is an advantage

Exposure to French or Belgian statutory accounting, or a genuine interest in developing that knowledge, is a plus

What We Offer

Competitive base salary with annual bonus plan

Hybrid work set up (2 days in the office)

Working from home allowance

Travel reimbursement

Participation in a Pension plan and health insurance contribution

Full-time position of 40 hours per week

Hands-on exposure to both local statutory requirements and corporate reporting standards across two countries

Regular collaboration with a finance team at an international head office

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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