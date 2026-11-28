The unusually cold November weather has brought an early start to the natural ice skating season in the Netherlands, with the first marathon of the winter taking place in Winterswijk on Thursday evening. The freezing temperatures have also raised a familiar question: could the Netherlands finally see another Elfstedentocht? Winterswijk hosts first natural ice skating marathon of the winter Following several nights of frost, volunteers at the Winterswijk Ice Skating Association in Gelderland managed to prepare the ice rink for the first natural ice skating marathon of the season. According to the Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB), six ice skating associations were initially competing to host the opening marathon. However, Winterswijk was the only one to reach the required ice thickness of three centimetres by Thursday. Jade Groenewoud and Christian Haasjes won the women's and men's races respectively. This marks the third consecutive season in which Winterswijk has hosted the opening marathon. The competition took place considerably earlier this winter, with the previous two editions held in December 2025 and January 2024.

Despite hopes of a second marathon taking place in Burgum, Friesland, the ice failed to reach the required thickness. According to Schaatsen, no further natural ice skating marathons will take place this November. Could the Netherlands see another Elfstedentocht? The freezing temperatures have revived interest in the Eleven Cities Tour (Elfstedentocht), a 200-kilometre ice skating event through 11 historic cities in Friesland. The event has taken place only 15 times since 1909, most recently on January 4, 1997. Insufficient ice thickness dashed hopes of another edition in 2012, while coronavirus restrictions ruled out an official event in 2021. The tour requires ice to be at least 15 centimetres thick along the route. However, climate change is making the celebrated Dutch tradition increasingly unlikely. According to research highlighted by the University of Groningen, even under relatively low greenhouse gas emissions, conditions suitable for only one or two more Elfstedentochten are expected before 2100.