With temperatures expected to remain low over the coming days, the Netherlands is on course to experience its coldest November since 1998, with widespread overnight frost and daytime temperatures barely above freezing.

Coldest Dutch November since 1998

According to Weerplaza, November 2026 could become the coldest November of the 21st century in the Netherlands.

The average monthly temperature in De Bilt is expected to be around 4,1 degrees celsius, well below the long-term average of 7 degrees. The last time it was this cold in November was in 1998, when temperatures averaged 3,7 degrees.

According to Weerverteller, De Bilt had already recorded 13 frost days by November 24, breaking this century’s record of 12 days in 2016. If the cold weather continues, this November could see the most frost days since 1921.