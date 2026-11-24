The Netherlands set for coldest November since 1998
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With temperatures expected to remain low over the coming days, the Netherlands is on course to experience its coldest November since 1998, with widespread overnight frost and daytime temperatures barely above freezing.
Coldest Dutch November since 1998
According to Weerplaza, November 2026 could become the coldest November of the 21st century in the Netherlands.
The average monthly temperature in De Bilt is expected to be around 4,1 degrees celsius, well below the long-term average of 7 degrees. The last time it was this cold in November was in 1998, when temperatures averaged 3,7 degrees.
According to Weerverteller, De Bilt had already recorded 13 frost days by November 24, breaking this century’s record of 12 days in 2016. If the cold weather continues, this November could see the most frost days since 1921.
Cold and sunny weather expected in the Netherlands this week
According to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), Tuesday November 24, 2026, will remain sunny and dry, with temperatures reaching 4 degrees before dropping to minus 5 degrees overnight in parts of the east.
Temperatures will drop further to 2 degrees on Wednesday and around 1 degree on Thursday and Friday. According to Weeronline, some inland areas could remain below freezing throughout the day.
Saturday is expected to remain cold and mostly dry, although temperatures could rise on Sunday, bringing a greater chance of rain.
Meanwhile, there is good news for fans of ice skating in the Netherlands. Several natural ice rinks, including those in Winterswijk, Doorn and De Lier, opened on Tuesday morning, with more potentially opening in the coming days. However, frozen canals and lakes are not yet safe for skating.
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Editor at IamExpat Media