KNMI reveals Dutch storm names for 2026/2027
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The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has revealed the official storm names for the 2026/2027 season, with contributions from the Netherlands including Jade, Dano and Boelo.
KNMI Dutch storm name submissions for 2026/2027
As the seasons start to shift, the Netherlands will likely see a rise in the number of storms from this month onwards. The Dutch, British and Irish weather services (KNMI, Met Office and Met Éireann) have now confirmed the storm list for 2026/2027. The organisations publish a list of names in alphabetical order every year.
KNMI has been submitting contributions since 2019, and this year is no different. The Dutch submissions for the upcoming season are Boelo, Dano, Gwendolyn, Jade, Olaf, Vesna and Wende.
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The name Dano was requested several times as a “token of appreciation for Professor Dano Roelvink”, a coastal researcher who is set to retire this year. Around 549 people in the Netherlands also submitted Jade, a tribute to 19-year-old Jade Kops who recently died from cancer.
“How incredibly beautiful and unbelievable that so many people nominated our Jade. A wonderful tribute to our sweet hero,” Kops' father commented.
First storm names of the 2026 season
The weather services confirmed that the first storm of the 2026 season will have the Irish name Austen. The second storm will take the Dutch name Boelo and the third storm will be a called Chloe, an entry from the UK.
The goal of giving storms names is to increase awareness of weather warnings in the Netherlands. Last year, 97 percent of residents knew that a severe storm in October was called Benjamin and 96 percent living in the affected area said they knew there was a warning in place.
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