KNMI reveals Dutch storm names for 2026/2027

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has revealed the official storm names for the 2026/2027 season, with contributions from the Netherlands including Jade, Dano and Boelo.

KNMI Dutch storm name submissions for 2026/2027

As the seasons start to shift, the Netherlands will likely see a rise in the number of storms from this month onwards. The Dutch, British and Irish weather services (KNMI, Met Office and Met Éireann) have now confirmed the storm list for 2026/2027. The organisations publish a list of names in alphabetical order every year.

KNMI has been submitting contributions since 2019, and this year is no different. The Dutch submissions for the upcoming season are Boelo, Dano, Gwendolyn, Jade, Olaf, Vesna and Wende.

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The name Dano was requested several times as a “token of appreciation for Professor Dano Roelvink”, a coastal researcher who is set to retire this year. Around 549 people in the Netherlands also submitted Jade, a tribute to 19-year-old Jade Kops who recently died from cancer.