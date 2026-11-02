Weakening polar vortex could bring cold weather to the Netherlands

An unusually early slowdown in the polar vortex could influence European weather later in November. Here is what this might mean for temperatures in the Netherlands.

Polar vortex winds weakening earlier than expected

Polar vortex winds are already slowing, despite previous predictions that they would weaken in January 2027, according to NASA forecasts.

Polar vortex wind speeds are expected to fall from 12,03 metres per second (equivalent to 43,2 kilometres per hour (km/h)) on October 31, to the equivalent of 32,9 km/h on November 1 and 14,9 km/h on November 3.

A strong polar vortex keeps very cold winds over the North Pole, but a weakened vortex can send freezing temperatures south toward Europe and North America. But there is an additional factor at play.