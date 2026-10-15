Bad weather, better warnings: KNMI announces changes for November

Starting in November 2026, weather alerts in the Netherlands will transition to a more localised system. Rather than broadcasting warnings across whole provinces, KNMI, the Dutch meteorological institute, will target specific, smaller zones vulnerable to hazardous conditions.

KNMI to replace province-wide weather warnings

According to RTL Nieuws, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) will shift to issuing weather warnings based on flexible geographic regions instead of standard provincial boundaries.

Currently, an entire province can receive a code orange warning even when dangerous conditions are expected in only a small part of the region. With the updated system, the KNMI will be able to pinpoint areas expected to experience severe weather with greater precision.

This was demonstrated during Storm Benjamin in October 2025, when peak wind gusts of 106 kilometers per hour were recorded along the Houtribdijk between Enkhuizen and Lelystad, yet alerts were broadcast across several western provinces.