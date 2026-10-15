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Bad weather, better warnings: KNMI announces changes for November

Bad weather, better warnings: KNMI announces changes for November

Bad Weather, Better Warnings Knmi Announces Changes for November

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Starting in November 2026, weather alerts in the Netherlands will transition to a more localised system. Rather than broadcasting warnings across whole provinces, KNMI, the Dutch meteorological institute, will target specific, smaller zones vulnerable to hazardous conditions.

KNMI to replace province-wide weather warnings

According to RTL Nieuws, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) will shift to issuing weather warnings based on flexible geographic regions instead of standard provincial boundaries.

Currently, an entire province can receive a code orange warning even when dangerous conditions are expected in only a small part of the region. With the updated system, the KNMI will be able to pinpoint areas expected to experience severe weather with greater precision.

This was demonstrated during Storm Benjamin in October 2025, when peak wind gusts of 106 kilometers per hour were recorded along the Houtribdijk between Enkhuizen and Lelystad, yet alerts were broadcast across several western provinces.

Under the new targeted approach, the KNMI could have directed warnings specifically to those impacted coastal areas, preventing unnecessary alerts in inland zones facing far lower risks.

Residents can receive weather alerts for their location

The changes will also make it easier for people to check whether a warning applies to their neighbourhood.

Users of the KNMI website and app will be able to zoom in on warning maps and receive notifications for their current location or other selected places.

Distinct maps will display alerts for various weather conditions, such as heavy rainfall, strong winds, snow, and thunderstorms. Furthermore, television and radio broadcasts, along with additional weather applications, will adopt these updated geographical zones.

Although the KNMI notes that the launch date may shift based on weather conditions, the new system is set to go live on November 2, 2026.

What do Dutch weather warning codes mean?

The KNMI will maintain its current colour-coded warning scale:

  • Code yellow: Advises caution and vigilance for weather conditions that pose potential risks without being extreme.
  • Code orange: Signals the need for preparation due to hazardous or severe weather posing substantial risks of harm, damage, or widespread disruption.
  • Code red: Urges immediate action in response to extreme weather conditions capable of causing widespread and critical consequences.

Residents can check the latest alerts on the KNMI website

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Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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