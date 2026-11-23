Beaver supermoon to appear over the Netherlands on November 24
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On November 24, 2026, people across the Netherlands will have the chance to see a supermoon. The moon will be closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter in the night sky.
When will the Beaver supermoon appear over the Netherlands?
At 3.54pm on Tuesday, November's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon, will reach its peak over the Netherlands. The supermoon will be just 360.768 kilometres from Earth, according to Watson, placing it close to perigee, the nearest point in its orbit around Earth.
Supermoons happen three or four times per year, and when they do, they can appear around 14 percent bigger than the smallest full moon and 30 percent brighter, according to NASA. In reality, when people look up at the sky with the naked eye, it may be difficult to appreciate just how much bigger the moon will be.
Where to see the Beaver Moon in the Netherlands
Anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the supermoon this November should head outside just after sunset (around 4.35pm in Amsterdam and 4.40pm in Rotterdam), as the moon "often glows orange because its light travels a particularly long path through the Earth's atmosphere at the horizon," continues Watson. As night progresses and the moon appears higher in the sky, it will start to appear "brighter and whiter."
According to the KNMI, the weather in the Netherlands is expected to be cold and mostly dry, with periods of sunshine through Tuesday. Cloud cover could still affect visibility. Whether you are watching from Amsterdam, Rotterdam or Utrecht, avoid areas with lots of light pollution or head towards darker areas, such as the Wadden Islands, for the best view.
Make sure to wrap up warm and bring the binoculars! If the weather doesn't cooperate, don't worry because the next forecasted supermoon will appear on December 24, 2026.
This article was originally published on IamExpat Switzerland.
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Editor at IamExpat Media
Editor at IamExpat Media